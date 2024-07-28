Region Five hosts 13th Edition of Miss Emancipation

Kaieteur News – The young women of Region Five have for the past thirteen years, been given the opportunity to experience pageantry from a cultural aspect. Trainer and coordinator of the pageant, Tonya Jones, she gave took this publication down memory lane to the first edition of the pageant and the reason it was created.

The pageant which had its inaugural edition in 2012 is the brainchild of Emerson Benjamin also known as ‘Bling Dawg’ and his team, who recognised that there was the need for an African cultural pageant in the village of Hopetown, Berbice.

Since this was one of the plantations purchased by former slaves and growing up, the promoter told this publication that he felt that the village had the right to experience the culture to its fullest.

He explained that “The idea for the pageant was inspired by the observation that African culture was not observed at its fullest in the village of Hopetown. During the Emancipation Season, Soiree was the sole event within the Hopetown Community.”

To enhance the celebration of Emancipation, Jones told The Waterfalls “I decided to initiate the annual hosting of the Ms. Emancipation Region Five pageant, aiming to create a vibrant platform to showcase and celebrate African heritage”.

The pageant’s primary aim is to raise awareness among young people on the richness and the significance of the African culture and the importance of knowing your roots. It also seeks to educate and inspire, and empower the youth by highlighting the historical and cultural contributions of African descendants.

Jones explained that each year a different theme is carefully selected to reflect various aspects of the African culture and heritage. This year’s theme is “The Journey: From Whence We Came.”

In keeping with the theme, delegates are expected to focus on the journey and struggles of the ancestors and the fights that enabled the race to be what it is today.

The selection of delegates is limited to the Region Five area exclusively and they have to also meet the criteria the committee has set to be considered. They must demonstrate not just an understanding but also an appreciation of the African culture, as well as their ability to represent the values and spirit of the pageant.

Since its inception in 2012, the Ms. Emancipation Region Five pageant has seen significant growth and improvement. It has now become a major highlight of the Emancipation Season in Hopetown. The pageant has expanded its reach, attracting more participants and a wider audience each year.

The community involvement has definitely contributed to the pageant’s success. Additionally, the quality and diversity of the themes, as well as the comprehensive training and support provided to the delegates, have continually evolved, ensuring a high standard of cultural representation and entertainment.

Leading up to the coronation night, delegates undergo training and make a number of public appearances. Delegates are involved in one photo shoot and video shoot session. These photos and videos are used to promote the pageant through flyers, ticket, posters and airing on the television; additionally, they are involved in radio interviews and NCN live programmes to interact with viewers to give updates.

This year’s pageant will see five young women of African heritage vying for the crown. Organizers have promised a packed, fun filled and educational evening as the ladies will compete in the talent, evening gown and question and answer segments to accumulate the most points and hopefully secure the crown.