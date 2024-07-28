Guyanese media workers in visit to China

Kaieteur News – A team of Guyanese media workers are in China to learn of the nation’s great advancements in the areas of technology, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing among others. The visit is intended to not only help raise awareness of the modern environment and techniques being used in China but to promote strategic partnerships between the two states.

The eight-member delegation arrived in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on July 21 and is scheduled to visit major development zones including the Shandong province and the municipalities of Shanghai and Beijing. Editor-in-Chief of the Guyana Times, Tusika Martin is leading the delegation with the assistance of Senior Journalist, Samuel Sukhnandan of the National Communications Network (NCN).

Kaieteur News Journalists, Davina Bagot and Renay Sambach are also participating in the tour, along with Marcelle Thomas of the Stabroek News, Vishani Ragobeer and Yusuf Ali of the Newsroom and Vahnu Manickchand from the Guyana Times. Over the last few days, the local delegation met with officials from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) who not only offered a warm welcome but extended invitations for future partnerships geared towards modernizing the media landscape in Guyana and collaboration with the local private sector.

The visiting team has so far toured the Shandong Radio and Television Station, one of the front-runners among China’s provincial-level broadcasters, Anshanghu Village and Yuquanwa Rural Complex where modern technology is being utilized for large-scale agriculture production and CIMC Raffles Group, an offshore technology group that specializes in the construction of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, drilling platforms and modern marine fish cages.

The visiting delegation also had the opportunity to visit a number of historical and rich cultural sites in China, including the Baotu Spring in Jinan, the Chinese New Year Paintings Museum and the scenic Penglai Pavilion in Jiaodong Peninsula, renowned for its mysterious fairy legends and unique local flavours. In the next few days, the media workers are scheduled to visit the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China and attend the Regular Press Conference. Guyana and China forged relations in June 27, 1972.

The more than 50 years long bilateral relationship has paved the way for several major projects to be funded in Guyana since then, including the new Demerara River Bridge presently under construction. In July last year, Guyana’s Head of State, President Irfaan Ali met with China’s President, Xi Jinping in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan Province in southwest China. Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that during the meeting, President Ali, in his remarks, reiterated that Guyana firmly adheres to the one-China principle, noting that China has played an important role in the economic and social development of Guyana and the Caribbean region, not only by sharing its experience but also providing valuable assistance in developing infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare and other areas. Meanwhile, President Xi said that China and Guyana should be good friends who trust and count on each other, and both countries should share opportunities, meet challenges, seek cooperation and promote development together.