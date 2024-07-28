De Building Expo coming!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de Building Expo coming up big, big. De govament officials doing a walk-through. Dem checking how de booths looking. Thousands gon come fuh dream bout dem fancy homes. Homes dem might never afford. Prices too high. Building materials cost an arm and a leg. But de show must go on!

Dem boys hope de officials tek a lil time and check dem toilets at de National Stadium. De toilets in a state, man. Atrocious condition. Need major works. Dem boys nah sure when last anybody clean dem.

Is a shame, really. How come we cyan’t maintain a simple toilet? Every time dem boys go stadium, de toilets looking worse and worse. De place smell like a latrine. Visitors gon faint before dem reach dem fancy booths.

Dem boys seh it’s like we forget about de basics. We busy wid big plans and fancy expos. But de small things like toilets get left behind.

So, de officials walking around, pointing fingers, making plans. Dem boys seh tek a minute, check de toilets. Fix dem up. After all, is de small things dat does mek a big difference.

If dem boys could dream one dream fuh de Expo, it wouldn’t be big houses or high prices. It would be clean toilets. Dat way, nobody gon walk away holding dem nose. And who knows? Maybe one day we gon learn to keep our public places clean. But fuh now, dem boys just hoping somebody listen.

Dem boys seh if a No. 2 hold yuh, yuh in real trouble. Imagine yuh at de Building Expo, all dressed up and excited, when nature call. Yuh rush to de stadium toilets only to find dem in a state. Yuh better pray fuh a miracle. ‘Cause once yuh enter dem toilets, yuh might never come back out de same. Yuh might come out traumatized, holding yuh belly and wishing yuh stay home.

Building Expo gon be grand. But clean toilets gon mek it even better. Dem boys seh, let’s start small and mek a big difference.

Talk half. Leff half.