Banks DIH commissions US$13M automotive facility

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited on Friday commissioned a US$13M Banks Automotive & Services Inc. at Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The auto dealership is housed in the company’s six storey parking facility.

Banks DIH Limited’s Engineering Services Director, Mohamed Hussain revealed that Banks Automotive & Services Inc. is now the official dealer for SWM vehicles, Daikin Air Conditioning units, UniCarriers Forklift trucks, Shineray vans and buses, Sportrak tyres, and Keeway motorcycles.

Hussain recalled that during the period of construction for the automotive dealership facility, the company suffered many constraints which included, shortage of labour, heavy rainfall and the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in the project being put on hold for about eight months.

Nevertheless, Hussain dubbed Banks Automotive and Services Inc as the future in transportation and alternative energy, as it relates to Electrical Vehicles (EV).

“We have already placed one in order, like I said before and that is coming with a mobile charging package, and what is necessary,” Engineering Services Director said.

Hussain explained that requests were made to Guyana Power and Light for the installation of charging ports, so the EV can be utilized.

He said, “President (President Irfaan Ali) is just reminding us that EV has no taxes. With regards to EV systems, Banks DIH has installed 500 kilowatts of power at our restaurants and our branches throughout the country.”

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali said the local private sector has the potential to harness Electric Vehicles (EVs) manufacturing for economic growth and sustainability, particularly since Guyana boasts a carbon-negative economy.

According to the head of state, the vision of EVs goes beyond transportation; it aims to cultivate a sense of responsibility while prioritising environmental transportation.

President Ali said there is immense potential and encouraged the local private sector and banks to leverage their influence, expertise, and financial resources to engage with manufacturers to create a domestic brand.

By highlighting access to markets with over 300 million people and existing trade agreements, they can encourage manufacturers to invest in this market, he said.

“This is the type of thinking that will build new businesses, and this is the type of thinking that will broaden and create the opportunities that will position Guyana in a better place globally. And that is where I think we should collectively work towards a-right positioning of Brand Guyana,” President Ali underscored.

Further, President Ali said that the government is investing in a national platform network of charging stations to support the development of the local electric vehicle market.

“We are hoping that everyone will embrace this policy of the government, with zero tax on EVs,” he stressed, noting that the landscape is drastically transforming.

President Ali continued: “It was very important that Banks DIH found itself in a position in a changing physical landscape of our country because of the genesis of the company, because of the integration of the company in our country, and this modern building is an example to all of us…that Banks DIH is thinking into the future and has committed itself to the modernisation and expansion of Guyana and our economy.”

The 208,000 square-foot building was constructed by Kares Engineering Company Limited and is equipped with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, alarms, fire suppressors systems, fire pump and two landing falls. The fire pump has the capacity of 500 gallons per minutes; while the landings falls are to ensure safety should an accident occur.

Further, it was also disclosed that the parking facility will allow for 350 Banks DIH employees to park their vehicles free of cost.