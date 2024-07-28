Ariana Blaize is Miss Universe Guyana 2024

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – In an ultimate battle of beauty, elegance, and poise, Ariana Blaize emerged as the radiant queen of the Miss Universe Guyana 2024 Pageant. The prestigious event, held on July 26 at the Marriott Hotel, witnessed eleven delegates competing in a head-to-head contest for the crown.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, Blaize a Guyanese-American and a mental health advocate shone as the crowned jewel, captivating the audience and judges alike with her exceptional performance. The 1st runner-up position was awarded to Miss Berbice – Faydeha King; a crowd favourite. She is the first delegate from Guyana to place in the top 20 of an international beauty pageant (Miss Earth). She is also one of the first mothers to enter the competition. King was awarded the majority of points as best dress which scored 25% of the competition. During the evening gown segment, she looked radiant in an ocean blue sparkling dress which flowed gracefully as she walks. The audience chanting her name and cheered for her throughout the entire pageant. Filipino and Guyanese model, TV presenter, and digital marketing creator, Farah Sattaur secured the position of 2nd runner-up.

Throughout the competition, she embodied grace and beauty. She wore a show stopping beige feathered gown that glistens every time she walks the stage. In an invited comment, she described the pageant as an “unexpected event”.

The final phase of the competition unfolded through various segments including swimwear, evening gown, and question and answer, showcasing the confidence, passion, and determination of the contestants.

The other delegates were also recognized for their performances. Among the top six finalists were Katifa Lester – Miss Demerara Mahaica, the first pregnant woman to participate in the pageant, and Misha Caleb – Miss Nabaclis, and Shyla Murray – Miss Bartica.

The newly crowned, Miss Universe Guyana is a student majoring in nursing with a minor in international business affairs. The night was one of triumph for her as she clinched not only the coveted title of Miss Universe Guyana but also garnered accolades for her swimwear. She garnered top scores for fitness, health and confidence while she strutted her stuff on the runway.

Her star shone brighter during the evening segment embracing her sparkling golden and silver dress along with her radiant smile. Audience cheered for the beauty.

Following the competition, the young woman shared with this publication, “I feel very grateful and very excited to represent Guyana at the Miss Universe, I worked extremely hard to get here so I am very appreciative to the judges that have given me the chance to represent Guyana and I know that I am going to make us proud.”

The Queen expressed however that preparing for the pageant was nerve-racking yet an amazing experience. She noted further that the pageant committee welcomed the delegates with open arms and that made her feel at ease.

Looking forward, Ms. Blaize will now represent Guyana at the 73rd Miss Universe competition this upcoming November in Mexico. She anticipates bringing home the crown and putting Guyana on the map in this regard. She remarked, “I think I can definitely put Guyana on the map and give us the recognition that we deserve. We are a very competitive country and we had some beautiful women that already represented the country so I have big shoes to fill but I am very excited to take on this journey and finally give my country what they truly deserve which is to win Miss Universe”.

The judging panel for the pageant included, Head Judge, Katherina Roshana, Stacey Dos Santos-Rahaman, Kurt Campbell, Jovan Wilson, and Jennifer Lloyd.