Young leaders call for more resources for Caribbean youth programmes

Kaieteur News – Young leaders from across the Caribbean have called for more resources to be allocated to youth development and programmes and projects focused on the demographic, which constitutes more than 60% of the region’s population.

This compelling call to action was delivered by members of the Future Leaders Network (FLN), a group of young leaders and innovators from the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) member countries, during the recent Youth FIRE Forum. The Forum marked the culmination of the Bank’s multi-faceted 2023-2024 Youth FIRE Programme.

According to a press release by the bank, during the forum, FLN members highlighted the “substantial challenges” facing the region’s youth, including unemployment and underemployment, educational disparities, lack of access to quality holistic health services, crime, violence, and systemic inequities. These issues hinder young people’s ability to adapt and mitigate social and economic barriers, threatening the future of the Caribbean.

The young leaders shared powerful insights on economic empowerment, sustainable practices, and community resilience. They presented 13 action points covering a wide range of areas including meaningful consultation, strengthening partnerships, dedicated funding and resources, economic empowerment, youth mainstreaming and meaningful youth participation in decision-making processes, sustainability, training programmes, mental health resources, and more. “We continue to contribute to all areas of national and regional development, inclusive of new areas in the blue and orange economies… [and] to be at the forefront of innovative entrepreneurship and industry,” the statement read. While acknowledging CDB’s efforts to support youth engagement, FLN members emphasised the significance of sustainability, good governance, transparency, and equality of opportunity for young people in the region. They pointed to partnerships as the key to moving forward.

“Together, let us build partnerships that empower our youth, harness their potential, and ensure inclusive and resilient prosperity for everyone in the Caribbean.”

Themed Empowered Youth – Partners in Resilient Prosperity, the Youth FIRE Programme, featured immersive sessions, consultations, capacity building, and personal development opportunities. These activities were designed to foster economic inclusion, promote sustainable practices, and create a more peaceful future for the Caribbean. The Youth FIRE Forum was one of several knowledge-sharing events hosted by the CDB at its 54th Annual Meeting which was held in June in Ottawa, Canada.