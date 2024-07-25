Govt. to spend $32M to supervise over $500M in school projects

Kaieteur News – With over $500 million set aside to construct secondary schools at Jawalla in Region Seven, Waramuri in Region One and Orealla in Region Six, the government through the Ministry of Education will be spending an additional $32,940,925 to supervise these projects.

This is according to information published on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, which revealed that the ministry had tendered for a brief review of designs and estimated cost and provide supervision services for the construction of the school buildings.

It was revealed by NPTAB that the contract slated for the Jawalla Secondary School project was awarded to Kalitech Inc. to the tune of $12,700,000, a contract was awarded to Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service for $10,565,925 for the Waramuri school project, and Caribbean Engineering Management Consultant Inc. was awarded a $ 9,675,000 for the Orealla school project.

This publication reported that in June, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand turned the sod to commence the construction of Jawalla Secondary. The school is being constructed by Sheriff Construction Inc. to the tune of $231 million.

The school which will cater for up to 250 students, when completed, will be equipped with facilities including Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Information Technology laboratories, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) laboratories, a Home Economics room, library space, teachers’ quarters, spacious classrooms and a small dormitory just to name a few.

Last month also, the minister and her team travelled to Region One to participate in the sod turning ceremony for the new Waramuri Secondary School. This $326,598,400 project is being executed by contractor Trevon David Construction Services. The school is said to be completed by March 2025 and would accommodate some 350 students.

As it relates to the Orealla Secondary School project, at the opening of tenders at the NPTAB earlier this year it was revealed that the contract is estimated to cost $214 million. No contractor has been publicly announced for this project as yet. However, this publication reported that Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh when announcing plans to residents last year said that the government will build a secondary school in Orealla Village. He noted that the project would ensure that the number of children traveling to the coast to receive an education would be minimised. This publication reported that the various school projects falls under the Education Ministry’s $74.7 billion allocation this year.