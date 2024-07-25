Latest update July 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Elderly Bartica man, daughter suffer burns in fire that destroyed their home

Jul 25, 2024 News

The Hopkinson’s home being destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon

Kaieteur News – A woman and her father suffered burns during a fire on Wednesday that destroyed their two-storey wooden and concrete home on Third Avenue and Sixth Street, Bartica Region Seven.

The victims have been identified as: Dawn Hopkinson and Albert Hopkinson a senior citizen better known as Uncle “Major”. Details surrounding the fire are sketchy at this time but Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around 13:00hrs.  Photos and videos seen by this media house showed that the entire top flat of the building was engulfed in flames.

Some of the injuries sustained by Dawn Hopkinson

Neighbours reportedly rushed to help and some Barticians complained of slow response from the members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) there.

It is unclear if Dawn and her father had to be rescued from the burning house or if they managed to escape on their own. However, both of them had to be taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital. Dawn sustained burns to her face hands and other parts of her body. She appeared to be in stable condition but her dad looked critical. Albert sustained burns to his hands, feet and almost his entire torso. Investigations are ongoing.

Features/Columnists

