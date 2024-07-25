Cops seize 28 high-powered weapons during raid in Kitty

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday seized a total of 28 high-powered firearms during an intelligence-led operation on Sandy Babb Street Kitty, Georgetown.

The raid was reportedly conducted around 05:30 hrs. at the home of Eon Fagundes a 47-year-old clothes vendor and relative of murdered gold dealer, Ricardo Fagundes. Police in a statement said that “…A total of 28 handguns and high-powered rifles, along with a cache of ammunition, were found”. A total of six persons (All relatives of the murdered gold dealer) including Eon Fagundes were all arrested for questioning, police said.

As ranks reportedly entered the yard they saw Eon Fagundes exiting the door of a flat wooden house in the yard with bag in his right hand. Police said that the ranks were in possession of a search warrant, so they stopped him and searched the bag. Inside they reportedly found a Sig Sauer Rifle with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, one Polimore-80 9mm pistol without serial number with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition, one Spring Field Armory 45 pistol along with four magazines- one of them containing five live .45 rounds of ammunition and a Bravo gun holster.

“Fagundes was asked if he is the holder of a firearm license to carry the said firearms and he said ‘no’”, Police stated. He was cautioned and arrested immediately. The ranks then reportedly proceeded to search the house but found nothing else illegal inside.

However, when they reportedly decided to search a black Nissan Juke vehicle, PVV 6472 parked opposite the house, they found more guns and ammunition in a suitcase, a golf bag and haversack. Police said they found; One AM 15 rifle along with two magazines containing 61 .223 ammunition, two Ruger-57 9mm pistols and one magazine containing 40 9mm rounds of ammunition, one FN-45 pistol and two magazines containing 38 .45 rounds of ammunition, one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Berretta 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Spring Field Hellcat 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Canik 9mm pistol with a magazine, one Glock 43 pistol with a magazine, Five Glock 19 pistols along with nine Magazines and 21 9mm rounds of ammunition, Seven Glock 40 pistols and ten magazines with 18 .40 rounds of ammunition, two Glock 17 9mm pistols and two magazines, one Glock 9mm pistol and a magazine and one Glock 45 pistol and one magazine.

The ranks also found a cache of ammunition and these include 75 12-guage cartridges, 456 .223 ammunition, 484 9mm ammunition, 83 5.7- 28 ammunition, 13 10 MM ammunition, 315 7.62-39 ammunition along and 15 magazines. Following the discovery of the weapons and bullets, Eon Fagundes was asked who the owner of the car was and he allegedly told them that he was using the car but it belonged to “his daughter and child-mother”.

Investigations continue.