Miner drowns in old mining pit at Reg. 8 backdam

Kaieteur News – A miner known as “Ten Pound” drowned on Tuesday in an old mining pit at St. Elizabeth Backdam, Potaro, Region Eight.

Police identified him as Shamar Roberts, 22, of Melanie North, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He and a 26-year-old co-worker were reportedly floating a drum of fuel across the inundated old pit to their worksite when tragedy struck around 09:00 hrs.

The co-worker recalled that as they both arrived to the middle of the pit, he saw Roberts moved off from the drum and took a different direction while struggling to stay above the water. The co-worker said he reached out to help him but Roberts went under and failed to resurface. He (the co-workers) alerted others and they began to search for the pitman. Roberts body was later recovered around 14:20hrs that afternoon. His remains are at the Mahdia District Hospital’ Mortuary.