Miner drowns in old mining pit at Reg. 8 backdam

Latest update July 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A miner known as “Ten Pound” drowned on Tuesday in an old mining pit at St. Elizabeth Backdam, Potaro, Region Eight.
Police identified him as Shamar Roberts, 22, of Melanie North, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He and a 26-year-old co-worker were reportedly floating a drum of fuel across the inundated old pit to their worksite when tragedy struck around 09:00 hrs.
The co-worker recalled that as they both arrived to the middle of the pit, he saw Roberts moved off from the drum and took a different direction while struggling to stay above the water. The co-worker said he reached out to help him but Roberts went under and failed to resurface. He (the co-workers) alerted others and they began to search for the pitman. Roberts body was later recovered around 14:20hrs that afternoon. His remains are at the Mahdia District Hospital’ Mortuary.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 24, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Local, regional and international jockeys are gearing up for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup on August 11 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. This year’s...
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – A gruesome accident on the Corentyne Public Road has left an eighteen-year-old girl dead and her boyfriend,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]