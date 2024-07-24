Man wanted by CANU for AR -15 rifles, cocaine turns self-in

Latest update July 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Radesh Raghobar, the man wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) for questioning in relation to the illegal possession guns, ammunition and cocaine among other things turned himself in to CANU on Monday.
The CANU issued a wanted bulletin for Raghobar on Saturday after ranks found two AR-15 rifles, two matching magazines, 25 5.56 rounds of ammunition, one 7.62 round of ammunition, one bulletproof vest hidden in black garbage bag and 2.3 kg of cocaine in his home on Friday.
Jul 24, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Local, regional and international jockeys are gearing up for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup on August 11 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. This year’s...
