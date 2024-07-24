Latest update July 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man wanted by CANU for AR -15 rifles, cocaine turns self-in

Jul 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Radesh Raghobar, the man wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) for questioning in relation to the illegal possession guns, ammunition and cocaine among other things turned himself in to CANU on Monday.

The CANU issued a wanted bulletin for Raghobar on Saturday after ranks found two AR-15 rifles, two matching magazines, 25 5.56 rounds of ammunition, one 7.62 round of ammunition, one bulletproof vest hidden in black garbage bag and 2.3 kg of cocaine in his home on Friday.

