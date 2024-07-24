Latest update July 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Blocked culverts causing floods at Eccles New Housing Scheme

Jul 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Residents of Eccles New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) have complained that blocked culverts are causing floods in their neighbourhood.

The residents allege that the contractors building the Eccles Dumpsite Road are responsible for the inundated community.

“The contractor that is doing the dumpsite road currently block all the culverts in the Eccles Scheme around the dumpsite area,” one resident who requested anonymity said.

Another resident told Kaieteur News that, “this has result in flooding in the area since the water has nowhere to go.”

Kaieteur News understands that some of the culverts are indeed blocked in the area to facilitate the ongoing construction of the Eccles Dumpsite road. The blockage is temporary and according to reports, the contractors did not anticipate persistent rainfall over the last few days.

Meanwhile, this publication received photographs of several yards flooded and some streets. Residents who own one-flat homes are suffering the most.

Notwithstanding, Kaieteur News understands that steps are being taken to remedy the situation faced by the residents of the Eccles New Housing Scheme.

