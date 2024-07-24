$51M Western Hogg Island Primary School project completed

Kaieteur News – The reconstruction of the Western Hogg Island Primary School building in Region Three, which began earlier this year, is now finally completed. This is according to information published on the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three’s Public Relations Facebook page on Tuesday.

It was previously published by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) that on December 28, 2023 a $51,509,920 contract was awarded to I Khan Contracting Services to execute the project.

The foundation works started in February and were ongoing for the new 30 × 80 ft. structure constructed from concrete and timber. The new one-storey structure now completed is set to accommodate six classes.

Kaieteur News learned that the previous school, dating back to 1976, underwent renovations only once during its lifespan.

“With the new school underway, there’s a sense of optimism for enhanced educational facilities and opportunities for the community. Residents believe that a brand-new school will provide their children with a more conducive learning environment,” the RDC reported.

Moreover, RDC anticipates that the new school infrastructure will allow for a higher standard of education that will benefit not only their children but also the entire community. This new facility will provide a safe learning environment and reduce the need for long commutes.

The completion of the school marks a significant milestone as it would be accommodating over fifty students when operational.

Meanwhile, in another post, the Regional Administration announced that the extension to the Bagotville Primary School is now completed.

This publication had reported last year July, the Regional Administration signed a $49,815,907 contract with contractor Hoosein Logistics and Supplies for that project. The construction of the two-storey teaching block will accommodate approximately 150 students.