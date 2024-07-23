Second defendant charged with murder of sex worker

Kaieteur News – The second suspect accused of the murder of Shawn Simon, also known as ‘the Hopper’ or ‘Coil Bottle’, has been charged and remanded after he appeared in court on Monday.

The defendant, 23-year-old Shaggy Mohammed appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #1 before Magistrate Faith McGusty where the indictable charge was read to him. Mohammed has been charged jointly with Akeem Fraser with the murder of Simon.

Fraser was charged with the same offense on Friday, but Mohammed was not present at the time. Both men have been remanded to prison and Mohammed is scheduled to return to court on August 12, 2024 for reports and statements. Simon was shot dead on July 11 in the vicinity of King Street and South Road, Georgetown. The shooting occurred at about 02:00hrs while Simon was standing in the company of another when a heavily tinted silver vehicle drove up on Croal Street. Reports are that shots were fired from the vehicle in the direction of the sex workers who attempted to escape. However, Simon was hit in the region of his right arm and collapsed. Simon was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.