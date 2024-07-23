No bail for ganja-trafficking soldiers

Kaieteur News – Two sergeants of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were on Monday remanded to prison after they were jointly charged with possession of 154 lbs. of marijuana in a service vehicle.

Forty two-year-old GDF Staff Sergeant Adisa Higgins from Linden and 31-year-old GDF Sergeant Colvis Sam from Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce who read the charge to him.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva represented Higgins while Attorney-at-law Patrice Henry represented Sam. Both attorneys made an application for bail, however, the Prosecutor objected to bail due to the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

Magistrate Scarce refused bail and the ranks are scheduled to return to court on August 12, 2024 for disclosures.

Sam and Higgins were on the July 18, busted with 154 lbs. of marijuana in a service vehicle along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during a joint intelligence-led police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4’B’.