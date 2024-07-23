Man on $700,000 bail for allegedly robbing Manager of $18M

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man was on Monday charged with Robbery Under Arms (RUA) and placed on $700,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Clive Nurse.

Negus Lamazon of lot 51 Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown is accused of robbing a Toucan Distributors Limited Manager at a city bank on July 3.

According to the charge, Lamazon, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Faizal Shaw, the Toucan Distributors Manager of $18, 242, 070.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Lamazon’s attorney Joel Ross begged the court for his client to be released on reasonable bail. Ross told the court that Lamazon was charged once in 2021 for a similar offence.

The Prosecutor objected to bail due the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

Notwithstanding, $700,000 bail was granted and Lamazon was required to lodge his passport and report to the Brickdam Police Station on the last Friday of every month.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on August 19 for disclosures.

It was reported that on July 3, two bandits dressed in police uniforms and reportedly wearing ski masks, robbed Shaw of millions in cash as he was depositing it into a vault at a city bank.

Investigators learnt that the victim left his workplace around 21:15 hrs. in a black Land Cruiser vehicle (PKK 3700) with five bags containing the cash.

When he arrived at the bank, he met with a GEB security Guard on duty who opened the gate and allowed him access inside to deposit the money.

The Manager claimed that while he was walking towards the vault he saw two motorcyclists approaching from behind his vehicle. He said the men were dressed as policemen so he did not pay much attention to them. He continued walking to the vault with the money bags in his hands.

However, one of the suspects, reportedly walked up behind him and pointed a gun at his head before grabbing the bags from his hand. The suspect then joined the other motorcyclist, and escaped out of the bank’s compound in an unknown direction.