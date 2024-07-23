$94M contract awarded to construct all-weather road at Buxton/ Friendship

Kaieteur News – The needed upgrade to the farm-to-market access road that residents of Buxton / Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) had raised with the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha in June will be done to the tune of $94,975,000.

This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website which stated that contractor – Colin Talbot Contracting Service Inc. who was awarded the contract will be constructing an all-weather road in the Buxton area.

It was reported that during a meeting with the minister, the farmers in the area said that there was a vested interest in agriculture and that the village has the potential to do more. They told the minister that farm access was an issue. While responding to the concerns raised by the residents, Minister Mustapha said that the Ministry of Agriculture will rehabilitate the Buxton Middle Walk farm-to-market access road. This is a project being executed through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). “We cannot do all of the farm-to-market roads now. This afternoon I’ll commit that the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Agriculture will do the Buxton Middle Walk farm-to-market road. Those works will commence within a month. We’ll also give four mechanical tillers to be used by farmers from the Buxton/Friendship area,” he said.