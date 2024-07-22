Teen killed in car crash

Kaieteur News – A student of the Aurora Secondary school was killed on Saturday night following a car crash at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast Region Two.

Dead is Julio Joseph, age 16. Joseph is originally from Buck Hall but had relocated to Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast to pursue his secondary education.

On Saturday, he went out with some friends, one of them Gavinash Narine, 20, the driver and owner of the car that crashed with him around 23:40hrs. Narine was reportedly dropping home Joseph when tragedy struck.

Footage of the crash showed the car slamming into a fence at Fairfield. It appeared as if he lost control while negotiating a bend along the road. Some persons are alleging that the driver was seen drinking with friends, moments before the accident while others claimed that he reportedly swerved from a cow and then lost control.

The aftermath of the accident was a horrific sight. Photos showed a mangled car among some scattered concrete debris from the broken fence. Reports are that the driver was badly injured and had to be pulled from the wreckage. He was picked up in a semi-conscious state, while Joseph was unconscious. They were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.