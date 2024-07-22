Man shot dead while fighting off bandits

Latest update July 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 69-year-old construction worker was shot dead early Sunday morning when bandits invaded his Westminster Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara home.
Dead is Jairam Ramkishun. Reports are that three men armed with a gun and dressed in hoodies invaded Ramkishun’s home around 01:30hrs where he lived with his family, his wife and their two sons. The victim’s wife told police that the bandits had entered their bedroom and woke them up. “They then demanded that she hands over cash and jewellery, during which one of the men dealt her several lashes about her head with the gun,” police said.
Ramkishun reportedly engaged the bandits in a scuffle. One of his sons identified was home at the time and rushed into the bedroom to help his father fight them off and together, they managed to force them out of the house. The son however was reportedly stabbed in the process.
Police said that he sustained a stab wound in the region of his left side rib. As the bandits exited their home, Ramkishun armed himself with a cutlass and attempted to further chase the men out of his yard but the next thing his wife remembers is a loud gunshot. She followed behind only to find her husband lying dead in a pool of blood. The woman notified a family friend immediately and that individual called in the police.
Police investigations revealed that the bandits had only managed to escape with two iPhones. Police also found a 9MM spent shell, a black haversack and two hats. Investigations are ongoing.
