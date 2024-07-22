Latest update July 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Hanif scores 84 for Super Colts U-16 in Canada 

Jul 22, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Fayyaz Hanif, the son of former Guyana wicketkeeper/batsman Azib Alli Hanif, slammed a brilliant 84 for Super Colts Under-16 recently in the 2024 Toronto and District Cricket Association Under-16 T20 tournament.

Fayyaz Hanif

The right-handed Hanif stroked six sixes and similar number of fours from his 56-ball show at the crease to help team reach a challenging 141-5 from the allocation of 20-overs.

But his team still lost to Ontario Cricket Academy, who won by 5 wickets with 17 balls to spare.

The 15-year-old Hanif got contribution from Ved Patel with 33 as seamer Param Patel took 3-21 from his maximum four overs.

Param Patel returned with the bat to lead his team with a composed 89 which was laced with 11 fours and two sixes from 58 balls.

Yash Patel and Jainaim Shah grabbed two wickets apiece for Super Colts Under-16 team.

The competition is slated to continue this weekend.

 

Hanif scores 84 for Super Colts U-16 in Canada 

