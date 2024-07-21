Queen’s College NY Alumni to host 7th Summer Math camp in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Queen’s College of Guyana Alumni Association (NY), Inc. (“QCAANY”) is hosting its 7thQueen’s College Summer Math Institute (“QCSMI”) from July 22nd, 2024, through July 31st, 2024, at the Queen’s College Campus in Georgetown.

The QCSMI will run Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with daily lunch and snacks, T-Shirts and other giveaways provided at no cost to the participating students.

The target group of this enrichment programme is raising ninth and tenth grade students from Queen’s College and several Guyanese high schools, including The Bishops’ High School, St. Rose’s High School, Richard Ishmael Secondary School and Tutorial High School.

The QCSMI aims to sustainably implement a developmentally appropriate and culturally resonant middle school learning environment that engages Guyanese students in a cognitively rich mathematics learning experience that affirms and aligns with their cultural and social identities and places them securely on pathways to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) excellence. The programme combines significant mathematical content with a setting that encourages a sense of discovery and excitement about mathematics through problem solving and exploration.

The objectives of the QCSMI are to: Attract high school students in Guyana to mathematical sciences and to motivate them to excel in the subject areas; introduce high school students and their parents to the notion of mathematics as theory; and sensitize students and their parents to futures linked with mathematics, including, but not limited to, careers as mathematicians, math educators, research scientists, computer scientists, engineers, technologists, economists or business leaders.

Two field trips are planned as complementary activities and are integral to the QCSMI experience. These field trips are intended to demonstrate the use of mathematical principles in real-world scenarios and, especially, how these principles are used in the two main industries driving the Guyana economy – Energy and Agriculture. Additionally, the students will benefit from discourses with local professionals in STEM-based disciplines about STEM career options.

This year, the programme will be led by mathematician, Dr. Cleveland Waddell, Queen’s College alumnus and Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from North Carolina State University. Dr. Waddell will be supported by Camp Administrators Dr. Karen Cole-Onaifo and Jonathan Subrian, Esq., QCAANY Secretary and Vice-President, respectively, Ms. Dianne Henry, Queen’s College teacher, and other volunteers and friends.

This year’s programme is made possible through fundraising and generous sponsorships of friends of QCAANY. In addition to the QCSMI programme, QCAANY has consistently supported science-oriented student’s programmes and activities at Queens College.

Since 2000, through its Vernley Ward Bursary, QCAANY has awarded scholarships to 1st and 2nd year students enrolled at the University of Guyana who have distinguished themselves in chemistry while at Queens College.

QCAANY helped to create the first computer lab at Queens College in the late 1990s and continues to collaborate with other Queen’s College alumni chapters to provide material support to the laboratory, as necessary.

More recently, QCAANY has focused on funding enrichment programmes for students. Student conferences providing students with extra-curricular knowledge have been held regularly since 2014.

Recognition of the importance of Arts, Music and Sports in the development of well-rounded students has led QCAANY to increasingly focus on the revitalization of these programmes at Queens College.

Establishing a Robotics club and providing robust financial support to chess teams and scouts teams travelling abroad, are also recent QCAANY initiatives. Together with its members, QCAANY has also been actively involved in assisting in the refurbishment of the school sports field, including raising funds for the rebuilding of the pavilion and construction of a covered stand on the sports field.

Broadly stated, QCAANY’s mission is to contribute significantly to the advancement and improvement of education at Queens College and in Guyana. For more information about the Queen’s College Summer Math Institute, or to support QCAANY’s mission, please contact us at [email protected].