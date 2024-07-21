PF Chang’s expands horizons: A new culinary odyssey in Guyana

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – In a recent interview with Waterfalls Magazine, the management of PF Chang’s unveiled the motivations and aspirations behind its venture into the burgeoning Guyanese culinary landscape.

Located in the heart of Georgetown, PF Chang’s is poised to become a beacon of Asian-inspired dining, blending tradition with innovation to captivate local palates and cultures alike.

Exploring the genesis of PF Chang’s arrival in Guyana, CEO Clairmont Cummings highlighted a synergy of factors that propelled this decision. “We were inspired by a combination of factors, primarily market opportunity,” he noted. Guyana’s rapid economic growth and evolving dining preferences created an ideal backdrop for PF Chang’s renowned Asian cuisine and casual dining concept. Cummings, leading local franchisee Corum, emphasized PF Chang’s global brand strength, synonymous with quality and authenticity, as pivotal in resonating with Guyanese diners.

Delving into PF Chang’s menu adaptations for Guyana, Cummings proudly showcased the “Emperor’s Delight,” a local favorite unavailable elsewhere. This distinctive dish melds traditional South Asian dessert gulab jamun with ice cream, nuts, tamarind, and a fusion of cultural delights, embodying PF Chang’s commitment to blending global influences with local flavors.

Maintaining PF Chang’s culinary authenticity amidst cultural nuances of Guyana was pivotal. Cummings highlighted rigorous training protocols upheld by Corum, including intensive sessions in Mexico for leadership and chefs. These efforts ensure consistency in taste and service globally, reinforcing PF Chang’s reputation for authenticity and quality in every dish served in Georgetown.

PF Chang’s deepened its Guyanese roots through partnerships with local suppliers, sourcing fresh produce and other essentials locally. This not only supports the economy but also enhances menu integrity by incorporating Guyana’s rich agricultural offerings into PF Chang’s diverse culinary repertoire.

Beyond its gastronomic offerings, PF Chang’s actively engages with the Guyanese community through local partnerships, employment opportunities, and CSR initiatives. Their collaboration with local PR firm Ogle & Stone for the restaurant’s launch underscores PF Chang’s commitment to local empowerment and cultural integration.

In essence, the restaurant’s arrival in Georgetown marks more than a culinary debut—it signifies a commitment to celebrating diversity, embracing local traditions, and setting new benchmarks in the art of dining in Guyana. As diners flock to experience PF Chang’s unique blend of global flavors and local charm, the restaurant remains steadfast in its promise to deliver excellence, one dish at a time.

The Waterfalls spoke with Fayoka Creary, General Manager of PF Chang’s Guyana and she was able to respond to some of most pressing questions. Here are some of the answers provided

What inspired PF Chang’s to open a restaurant in Guyana?

We were inspired by a combination of factors, primarily market opportunity. Guyana is undergoing rapid economic growth and development, spurring a burgeoning interest in diverse culinary experiences. PF Chang’s, with its renowned Asian-inspired cuisine and casual dining concept, seemed like a perfect fit at this particular time.

Corum is a locally founded company, majority owned by Guyanese living in Guyana and raising their family here. Our CEO, Clairmont Cummings was drawn to PF Chang’s as a franchisee because of its strong brand presence and reputation worldwide.

Are there any menu items exclusive to the Guyana location?

Certainly, one thing about P.F. Chang’s is that the company offers region-specific dishes or adaptations based on local tastes and ingredients. One of our favourite local dishes that is only available in Guyana is the Emperor’s Delight, a must have, which combines the traditional South Asian dessert, gulab jamun, with ice cream, nuts, tamarind, and a fusion of cultural delights.

How does PF Chang’s ensure the authenticity of its Asian cuisine in a new market like Guyana?

Ensuring authenticity is at the core of PF Chang’s commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience. Additionally, adhering to brand standards is something that Corum pays strong attention to. We achieve this through a meticulous process that begins with rigorous training. Our leadership team all had the opportunity to undergo two months of training in Mexico where they learned the culture, skills, and standard operating procedures of the brand. The chefs all undergo intensive training to ensure they replicate the exact flavors and textures that guests expect from PF Chang’s, whether they are dining in Guyana or any other part of the world.

What efforts have been made to incorporate local ingredients or flavors into the menu?

All of our fresh produce is sourced locally. We have been deliberate in sourcing high-quality local ingredients that maintain the integrity of our dishes. Guyana produces an abundance of fresh fruits, herbs, and vegetables which we use in our kitchen daily. We rely tremendously on our local suppliers as we would not be able to create our delightful cuisine without these partnerships.

How has the response been from customers in Guyana so far?

The response from customers in Guyana has been overwhelmingly positive. We continue to receive wonderful feedback. Customers frequently express their appreciation for our beautiful, Asian-themed ambiance, prompt and attentive service, diverse menu options and overall quality of the dining experience. We are excited to continue serving the Guyanese community and look forward to expanding our presence here.

Are there plans to expand to other regions within Guyana?

At this time, in terms of Guyana, we are focused on Georgetown. We are however in the early stages of developing our next location in Kingston Jamaica.

What cultural considerations did PF Chang’s take into account when adapting to the Guyanese market?

We took several cultural considerations into account. Our local derivative of Chinese cuisine is an integral part of Guyana’s food culture so we believe that P.F. Chang’s cuisine, while not claiming to be completely Chinese, resonates with the local palette and preferences and is a timely and excellent addition to the local culinary scene.

PF Chang’s includes a wide range of Asian cuisine influences and incorporates flavors, ingredients, and spice levels that appeal to local tastes. There is a sense of familiarity, but also a new, unique, and exciting twist. Our menu offerings also enrich the dining experience by celebrating and embracing cultural diversity, while offering a welcoming and beautiful space for families of several generations, and friends to gather over a meal and to celebrate special occasions.

How does the dining experience at PF Chang’s compare to other international locations?

While maintaining PF Chang’s signature Chinese-inspired cuisine, the menu in Guyana has been adapted to incorporate local flavors and ingredients that resonate with Guyanese palates. This ensures a familiar yet distinctive dining experience.

Can you describe any unique aspects of the Guyana location that set it apart from other PF Chang’s restaurants?

Fun fact, Guyana’s iconic P.F. Chang’s horse statue is one the biggest in the world! Our horse travelled all the way from our CARICOM sister country Jamaica, where it was created.

How does PF Chang’s engage with the local community in Guyana, beyond its restaurant operations?

Our commitment to engaging with the local community in Guyana extends beyond our restaurant operations. Our restaurant launch was magnificently handled and executed by local PR firm, Ogle & Stone. All of the coordinators, vendors, and most of the talented performers were local. Also, as we currently do with our other restaurants, we aim to make a positive impact through employment opportunities, training, sponsorships, CSR activities, and our strong, valuable partnerships with local suppliers.

What lessons has PF Chang’s learned from opening in Guyana that may influence future international expansions?

We’ve learned to navigate supply chain complexities that should make our next build-out more efficient.

What challenges has PF Chang’s faced in establishing itself in the Guyanese market, and how have these been addressed?

Finding skilled labor initially posed a challenge. To address this, we implemented robust training programs to upskill local hires in culinary techniques, service standards, and operational procedures. We continue to consistently train, engage, and motivate our team. Engaging and retaining talented staff is crucial, and can only be achieved by creating a positive work environment, offering competitive wages, and providing opportunities for career growth.

13. How has the recruitment and training process been for local staff?

The recruitment and training process at PF Chang’s in Guyana was fundamental to equipping local staff with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to deliver exceptional service. The mentorship from veterans in the field has undoubtedly enriched their career paths and contributed to the overall success of PF Chang’s in the region. The training continues to cover all aspects of hospitality, culinary skills, and beverage service. This includes hands-on training sessions, workshops, and ongoing mentorship.

14. What local partnerships or suppliers have PF Chang’s engaged with in Guyana?

P.F. Chang’s Guyana has partnered with a variety of local suppliers in Guyana to ensure a seamless adaptation to the market. We have showcased the unique advantages of our local tourism product by sending the members of the overseas training team to various parts of Guyana’s interior to experience the country’s natural beauty. Other partnerships include sourcing poultry and vegetables locally to maintain freshness of our product and support local agriculture. Additionally, we have partnered with local suppliers for seafood, beverages, spices, linens, boxes, design and printing, cleaning services, IT management, maintenance, and a wide range of other services, thereby contributing to and supporting the local economy.

How does PF Chang’s plan to differentiate itself from other dining options in Guyana?

P.F Chang’s s aims to carve out a niche in the Guyanese dining scene, offering a compelling alternative to existing options and attracting a diverse customer base seeking distinctive Asian cuisine with a strong emphasis on customer service, unique menu offerings, ambience and atmosphere.