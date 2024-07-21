Miss Universe Guyana welcomes its first set of mothers

‘Breaking Boundaries’

Waterfalls Magazine – Since its inception, the Miss Universe Pageant has followed a strict set of criteria, often excluding mothers and married women from participating. However, a groundbreaking change was made last year when Miss Universe announced that there would no longer be an age limit and that mothers and married women would be welcomed to compete.

As such, for the first time ever, the Miss Universe Guyana (MUG) has welcomed four out of its ten delegates who are mothers, with one of them even being pregnant. The shift has sparked interest and intrigue in the pageant community and beyond.

The Waterfalls caught up with the trailblazing contestants to hear their stories and gain insight into what inspired them to take on the challenge.

The delegate representing Berbice and mother of one, Faydeha King told the Waterfalls that so far her experience in this pageant has been rejuvenating, as since her reveal she has received tremendous support from Guyana, and that in itself fuels her drive. As it with every pageant, there are challenges, King travels twice weekly from Skeldon Berbice to Georgetown to train, and is in the process of securing additional sponsorship. However, she said that she wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.

“I have major plans especially with my platform project however it has not been the easiest road with the support needed. Thankfully the Ministry of Agriculture and NAREI has recently joined forces to donate seeds, seedlings and plants to my project “Iplant” lending hand to my vision of a more sustainable future,” the contestant said.

She told this publication that, “I have always had a keen interest in the MUG platform, because of the advocacy opportunity it presents. However, it wasn’t until the international organization lifted restrictions, that I was able to jump back into the ring. I believe the representative must exhibit beauty, grace, and a readiness to fly our flag high on the international stage, especially at this juncture where the globe has its eyes on us, as the fastest growing economy in the world!”

King explained that being a mother is a blessing and while she gets to share every special moment with her son and she wants to give him the best life any mom can give their child, she also wants to share her passions and achievements with the youngster.

“As someone who has participated in 10 pageants, and won five titles while representing Guyana regionally and internationally, I firsthand know it is never easy preparing for a title. However, I am always committed to the task at hand and have found joy in striking a balance while I prepare for MUG. My daily routine begins with connecting with God, and trusting my plans into hands. It also includes a mindful eating, physical exercise, one hour of reading, drinking lots of water and minding my own business,” she stated.

She expressed that she is grateful for the opportunities that have come her way and she is determined to make the most of them.

Another contestant Imarah Radix in her interview told the Waterfalls that, “Since childhood, I have been captivated by the Miss World & Miss Universe Pageants, inspired by women like Catriona Grey, Pia Wurtzbach, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sheynnis Palacios. They have motivated me to be a voice for change in my community, following in the footsteps of my model mother. I aspire to be a beauty and tourism ambassador, but more importantly, a transformational leader empowering young women in Guyana and globally. Using my voice for good, I have raised funds and implemented projects with sustainable impact, aiming to create a better world for future generations.”

She was crowned Miss Guyana World in 2009, representing Guyana in London, South Africa, and Abu Dhabi. Placing in the top 20 for Guyana in the Talent Fast Track Competition, she sang Etta James’ “At Last.” After competing internationally and regionally at the Miss Caribbean World Pageant, she pursued her Master of Science Degree in Global Studies.

Furthering the work of the S4 foundation to empower those affected by domestic violence, she took a break. With the goal of representing Guyana on the global stage, she believes she possesses all the qualities required in a queen. Advocating for gender equality and women’s rights, she aims to be a global spokeswoman for the Miss Universe Organization. She aims to break barriers as a human rights advocate. Radix has served as a 5K Ambassador for the Miles for Moms event, raising awareness for healthy choices. Radix volunteered with the Guyana Cancer Foundation, hosting a luncheon for women cancer survivors.

Additionally, she participated in a medical outreach programme, providing much-needed care and blood donations to residents in need. As a volunteer teacher for the President’s One Guyana Initiative, Radix donated school supplies and taught literacy classes and also represented Guyana at a national consultation on draft amendments to the sexual offences act, advocating for the protection of women and children’s rights.

A piece of advice, “You’re never too old or too late! Despite challenges, believe in your superpowers and talents to achieve greatness. Pageantry is more than a crown; it’s a platform to inspire change. Embrace the journey, amplify your voice, and live your dreams now.”

She continues to work diligently towards the Miss Universe competition in Mexico, aiming to make history with a mother placing in the final. As a first-time Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) mother, Radix has been raising awareness through various media platforms in Guyana and online, she shares her story of hope and survival. This mom loves raising funds for NICU care packages and also teaches women infant CPR and plans to improve NICU waiting areas.

Her dream is to create family room spaces in hospitals nationwide, providing support and hope for families on their NICU journey as the next Miss Guyana Universe 2024.

Indranie Codrington also popularly known as “Arianna Vee” is another proud mother in this year’s competition. She was ecstatic to be interviewed by this magazine and eager to share her thoughts and what the journey has been like for her. She had a childhood dream of competing in Miss Universe Guyana, inspired by watching the pageant with her mother.

Codrington told this publication that, “As a mother I have committed my entire life towards my family and children putting my dreams aside. It is indeed a dream come true to be give such an opportunity. I am honored to grace the stage as a single mother of three and domestic abuse survivor to inspire women like myself that it is never too late to follow your dreams.”

The candidate reflects on her empowering journey with the support of the Miss Universe Guyana Organization. Balancing rehearsals, family, and a job has been a challenge, but she embraces each moment with pride and joy.

She encourages other women, especially mothers, to follow their dreams and not let stereotypes or criticism hold them back. Despite facing scrutiny for her decision to participate in the pageant as a mother, she believes in inner beauty and breaking barriers for future generations. She is honored to be one of the four mothers gracing the stage in Guyana, defying expectations and showcasing her true self.

She hopes to gain knowledge and wisdom to inspire other women, showing resilience in the face of adversity and being a beacon of hope for others.

If crowned Miss Universe Guyana 2024, “I will first visit my village and introduce myself to them allowing the villagers and citizens to get to know me and what my visions are as their global ambassador but also ensure that the citizens express their needs so I can be able to help resolve problems and help raise awareness on issues that needs to be addressed. I want to raise funds for the underprivileged especially women who needs a push start in their endeavors. I want to be more knowledgeable about the underlying issues that is affecting growth and development then work each region and across the country.”

The competition is on and with the new rules, it will be interesting to see these mothers working the stage, ready to encourage and inspire others. Get those tickets and may the best delegate win!