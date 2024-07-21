GWI to spend $19M for water supply project in Reg.8

Latest update July 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Guyana Water Inc. is planning to spend approximately $19 million on a water supply and improvement project in Region Eight.
At the opening, it was disclosed that eight contractors have bid for the project. It was reported in the media that the government plans on having every hinterland community have access to potable water by the end of 2025.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of fire fighting kits for the Guyana Fire Service.
Guyana Water Inc.
Water supply and improvement project in Region Eight.
Supply and installation of 250mm main from North Ruimveldt to Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant.
Guyana Power and Light
Supply of materials for the relocation of HV and LV network from Friendship to Garden of Eden.
Supply and delivery of line hardware.
Ministry of Agriculture
Consultancy service for the final evaluation of the Sustainable Agriculture Development.
Guyana Sugar Corporation
Supply and delivery of herbicide.
Supply and delivery of Chain Steel for #5 mill dock gang at Albion Estate.
Supply and delivery of tar coal for #5 mill dock gang at Albion Estate.
