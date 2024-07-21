Civil Society Activist Ramon Gaskin has died

Latest update July 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Civil Society Activist Ramon Gaskin died on Saturday following a period of illness. He was 82-years-old.
News of his death has been met with messages of condolences from politicians, businessmen, lawyers and other prominent figures.
Attorney-at-Law, Sase Gunraj described him as an individual who was “Feisty” until the time of his death. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo via his official Facebook Page extended condolences to the friends and family of the activist and former Presidential advisor.
Meanwhile, the Alliance for Change (AFC) said that the news of Gaskin’s death has caused the party to “reflect on recent history and the power of a single individual to hold leaders accountable”.
“Gaskin, or Rambo as he was affectionately called, was known for his outspokenness and strong opinions,” the AFC said while adding “He was an activist and protagonist unlike any other.”
Gaskin, according to the AFC, fearlessly challenged the Government and Opposition alike to do better to improve the lives of Guyanese.
“Not afraid to speak or write what was on his mind, Gaskin became a household name as an advocate for ordinary working class Guyanese. He will be missed,” AFC said.
In recent years, Gaskin played a key role in advocating for the Government to be transparent with its management of the oil and gas sector. He also clamored for a better oil deal and fought to hold the oil companies, especially ExxonMobil Guyana accountable when it comes to protecting the country’s environment, and making sure that the Guyanese people get fair share of it resources.
He had warned in a Kaieteur News 2023 report that secrecy of contracts-oil and mining- can endanger Guyana’s pockets. He had also called for the government to thoroughly audit ExxonMobil’s expenses.
Gaskin had filed an appeal with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) over absence of environmental permits for Exxon partners – a case which was later dismissed.
Kaieteur News extends its condolences to the family and friends of Ramon Gaskin.
