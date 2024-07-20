Robbery suspect escapes from police custody en route to Court

Kaieteur News – A robbery suspect, on Friday, escaped from police custody before his court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The escapee, identified as Simon Ifill of Lot 198 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown was expected to appear virtually from Timehri Police Station before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer a Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charge.

Ifill, along with two others, reportedly robbed a taxi driver on July 10, 2024.

However, when the matter was called, Ifill was not present at court. While waiting for the suspect’s appearance, the court was notified that he had escaped. The court was also informed that Ifill was being investigated for a series of robberies on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Further, the escapee also has pending matters at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court.

Kaieteur News understands that police from the Timehri Police Station were transporting Ifill to the Diamond Magistrates’ Court and in the process, he escaped along the East Bank.

As a result, Magistrate McGusty issued an arrest warrant for Ifill and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, the second suspect in the robbery, Shawn Harry of James Street Alberttown, appeared in court. Harry pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years and six months in jail.

The third suspect, is currently unknown to police.

Reports are that on July 12 on Plum Street, South Sophia, Georgetown, Ifill, Harry and an unidentified male, while being armed with a firearm robbed Joshua Babb of one gold chain valued $120,000 and $50,000 cash.

According to the facts presented in court, at around 22:30hrs on July 12, Babb was on his way to pick up customers at D’Urban Street. On his arrival, he picked up Harry and Ifill along with a female and another male. The female was dropped off at Plaisance, ECD while the unknown male requested to be dropped off at Mercy Wing Road, Plum Park, South Sophia.

Babb arrived at the said location when the unknown male came out of the vehicle and dealt several blows to his right eye with a firearm. As a result, he attained serious injuries.

Harry and Ifill, who were seated in the back seat of the car took away the victim’s valuables and escaped with the unknown male.

Babb reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, on July 16 at 22:00hrs while the victim was dropping off a customer at Sussex and Laing Street, Charlestown, he saw Harry, Ifill and the unknown male in a Superbet shop nearby.

He went to the Brickdam Police Station and informed the police. They went back to the location but only saw Harry and Ifill. Harry was arrested and taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station, while Ifill was transported to the Timehri Police Station due to his pending matters at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court.

Harry was told of the allegation, cautioned and admitted under video recording that he was present at the time the victim was attacked.