Norton open to coalescing with AFC for 2025 elections

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Friday said that he is open to coalescing with the Alliance For Change (AFC) for the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Norton was at the time speaking at the People’s National Congress’ weekly press conference held at Congress Place, Sophia.

“All forces of the Opposition will be critical in dealing with and removing the PPP from office. I believe Nigel Hughes is a welcomed addition. The AFC was always there and will continue to be there. Nigel is the new leader of the AFC, I think he is a welcome addition, my honest hope is that we will pursue coalition politics and unseat the PPP,” Norton who is also the leader of the PNC.

Norton said too that his party is exploring all the opposition elements. “We are not disclosing them now but they are prominent citizens in this society that will appear on the PNC list that is part of the coalition, because we do believe that there is need for a broad-based movement to unseat the PPP.”

The Opposition Leader said that discussions have been had and stakeholders are committed to removing the current administration from government since “they are not operating in the interest of the people of Guyana and we believe that coalition politics will be critical in doing that.”

Meanwhile, on the issue of the presidential candidate representing the opposition at next year’s elections Norton reminded that “The question of the presidential candidacy was determined by the party’s Congress. Our party Congress passed a motion saying in clear terms that the leader of the PNC will be the presidential candidate.”

Leader of the AFC, Nigel Hughes was recently asked whether his party would be contesting the elections independently.

“I know that question comes and it’s too early (to say). The first thing the Alliance For Change has to do is rebuild its strength. It has to achieve heights that it has never previously achieved in terms of its electoral strength and when the time is right, we will make that decision,” Hughes said.

The AFC leader firmly stated that his party will not be forced into making that decision at this point since he feels that the time is not appropriate.

“The first thing we have to do is, we actually have to conduct an examination of why we did so badly at the last elections and then take guidance from there,” he disclosed.