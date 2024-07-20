Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man charged with murder of LGBTQ member

Jul 20, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

– Second suspect on remand for robbery to be charged on Monday

Charged with murder, Akeem Fraser

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of LGBTQ member, Shawn Simon also known as ‘the Hopper’ or ‘Coil Bottle’ was charged on Friday while his co-accused will be charged on Monday, July 22.

The defendant, Akeem Gorgan Fraser of Meadow Brook Gardens appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Fraser was remanded to prison until July 22, 2024.  The co-accused was identified as 23-year-old Shaggy Mohamed of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown is presently on remand at the Lusignan Prison for robbery and did not attend court.

To be charged with murder, Shaggy Mohamed

Simon was shot dead on July 11 in the vicinity of King Street and South Road, Georgetown.

The shooting occurred at about 02:00hrs while Simon, a sex worker was standing in the company of another when a heavily tinted silver vehicle drove up on Croal Street. Reports are that shots were fired from the vehicle in the direction of the sex workers who attempted to escape. However, Simon was hit in the region of his right arm and collapsed.

Simon was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Murdered, Shawn Simon Anthony called ‘Coil Bottle’

Investigators disclosed on Thursday that one of the suspects who initially told detectives that his accomplice was the lone shooter, was now in hot water, following the evidence that is against him which indicates that he also shot the victim.

Police explained that two firearms were used in Anthony’s murder. The firearms which were recovered by investigators are P80 9mm Pistol and an Elite Britain 9mm Pistol. One of the three suspects in custody reportedly told detectives that prior to the killing, he took the firearms in a food box and handed them over to one of his accomplices at a popular bar on South Road.

Kaieteur News reported that investigators on July 12, 2024 indicated that one of the suspects disclosed that the driver of the heavily-tinted vehicle had an ongoing issue with a sex worker. The suspect reportedly told investigators that after committing the act, he and the driver went to purchase food.

