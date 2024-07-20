Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘I thought Rastas entitled to an ounce of weed in this country’ – Businessman tells Magistrate

Jul 20, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Linden Hodge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Linden Hodge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old businessman was fined $20,000 on Friday and seven days community service when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.

The accused, Linden Hodge appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty where he told the court, “I thought that you were entitled to an ounce of it (weed) in this country.”

On July 18, at about 19:00h, ranks from the Brickdam Impact Base were on patrol on Sheriff Street in the vicinity of Duncan Street when they observed Hodge driving a motorcar bearing registration number PMM 4415 jumping the traffic light at the corner of the said location.

He was stopped. As ranks approached him, Hodge reportedly appeared nervous and suspicious. The ranks on patrol conducted a search of his person and found one bulky black bag on his left side waist. The bag contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The content of the bag was weighed and amounted to 29 grams of cannabis. Hodge was charged for the offence.

Meanwhile, when Hodge appeared in court, he pleaded guilty with explanation. He told the magistrate that he has been using ganja for a number of years. He told the court that he thought persons who are classified as “Rasta” are allowed to have ganja in their possession.

Magistrate McGusty then asked Hodge whether he identified as a Rastafarian to which he answered in the affirmative. The magistrate fined Hodge and sentenced him to 7 days of community service, failing which he would be sentenced to 6 weeks in jail.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82 to lead West Indian fightback on day two

Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82 to lead West Indian...

Jul 20, 2024

SportsMax – Spirited efforts from Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led an excellent West Indian batting performance on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday....
Read More
Guyanese Beaton, Balram, Pooran shine on opening day 4th Karate World Cup

Guyanese Beaton, Balram, Pooran shine on opening...

Jul 20, 2024

Guyana Jaguar sink Trinidad Academy 4-2 in GFF Youth Academy Cup

Guyana Jaguar sink Trinidad Academy 4-2 in GFF...

Jul 20, 2024

EXXONMOBIL Youth Relay Festival 2024 happens tomorrow at NT&FC

EXXONMOBIL Youth Relay Festival 2024 happens...

Jul 20, 2024

Juniors hold their own in PanAm Championships

Juniors hold their own in PanAm Championships

Jul 20, 2024

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships from July 26 – August 18

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships...

Jul 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The cost-of-living crisis

    Kaieteur  News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]