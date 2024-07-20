Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cow row in Rupununi leaves one dead

Jul 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old farmer was found dead on Thursday at Fly Hill, Region Nine following an argument over stolen cows.

Dead is Chardson Ernest of Fly Hill, North Rupununi.

Ernest and his 47-year-old uncle reportedly had an argument over the cows.

Reports are that on July 17, Ernest, the suspect and the suspect’s 57-year-old brother and the victim’s 22-year-old nephew were consuming alcohol at a street corner near their homes at Fly Hill.

According to police, at about 02:00h, the following day, Ernest’s nephew reported hearing a loud argument between the victim and two brothers. The brothers accused Ernest of stealing their cows.

The victim reportedly left the drinking spot and went home. At about 02:30hrs, Ernest sat on a bench outside his home. About an hour later, his nephew was awakened by calls from his uncle for help. Upon checking, he saw Ernest on the ground and the suspect walking away from the scene with a knife in his hand.

Ernest’s nephew took the knife from the suspect but the suspect made good his escape.

The victim’s body was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem examination is pending.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82 to lead West Indian fightback on day two

Hodge hits maiden Test hundred, Athanaze makes 82 to lead West Indian...

Jul 20, 2024

SportsMax – Spirited efforts from Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led an excellent West Indian batting performance on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday....
Read More
Guyanese Beaton, Balram, Pooran shine on opening day 4th Karate World Cup

Guyanese Beaton, Balram, Pooran shine on opening...

Jul 20, 2024

Guyana Jaguar sink Trinidad Academy 4-2 in GFF Youth Academy Cup

Guyana Jaguar sink Trinidad Academy 4-2 in GFF...

Jul 20, 2024

EXXONMOBIL Youth Relay Festival 2024 happens tomorrow at NT&FC

EXXONMOBIL Youth Relay Festival 2024 happens...

Jul 20, 2024

Juniors hold their own in PanAm Championships

Juniors hold their own in PanAm Championships

Jul 20, 2024

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships from July 26 – August 18

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships...

Jul 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The cost-of-living crisis

    Kaieteur  News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]