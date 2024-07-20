Cow row in Rupununi leaves one dead

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old farmer was found dead on Thursday at Fly Hill, Region Nine following an argument over stolen cows.

Dead is Chardson Ernest of Fly Hill, North Rupununi.

Ernest and his 47-year-old uncle reportedly had an argument over the cows.

Reports are that on July 17, Ernest, the suspect and the suspect’s 57-year-old brother and the victim’s 22-year-old nephew were consuming alcohol at a street corner near their homes at Fly Hill.

According to police, at about 02:00h, the following day, Ernest’s nephew reported hearing a loud argument between the victim and two brothers. The brothers accused Ernest of stealing their cows.

The victim reportedly left the drinking spot and went home. At about 02:30hrs, Ernest sat on a bench outside his home. About an hour later, his nephew was awakened by calls from his uncle for help. Upon checking, he saw Ernest on the ground and the suspect walking away from the scene with a knife in his hand.

Ernest’s nephew took the knife from the suspect but the suspect made good his escape.

The victim’s body was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital mortuary, and a post-mortem examination is pending.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.