Boy,11, dies after falling off horse

Latest update July 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old boy from Region 9 died on Thursday after falling from a horse and being dragged some 500 meters through the savannah by a rope.
Dead is Cansius Constance of Hiowa Village, Central Rupununi.
According to initial investigations, the incident occurred around 11:00hrs on Thursday. Reports are that Constance was riding the horse with a rope but without a saddle when he fell.
After falling, the lad’s left foot became entangled in the rope causing the anxious horse to drag him approximately 500 meters through the Savannah before stopping.
The boy’s 18-year-old sister found him shortly after and attempted to help, but he was motionless.
A doctor from the area was summoned and Constance was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were alerted, and upon arrival, examined the child and observed several bruises on the entire body due to him being dragged for a long distance.
Constance’s body was transported to the Lethem Hospital mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 20, 2024SportsMax – Spirited efforts from Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led an excellent West Indian batting performance on day two of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge yesterday....
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – In his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo waxed lyrically about the steps... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]