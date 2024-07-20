Boy,11, dies after falling off horse

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old boy from Region 9 died on Thursday after falling from a horse and being dragged some 500 meters through the savannah by a rope.

Dead is Cansius Constance of Hiowa Village, Central Rupununi.

According to initial investigations, the incident occurred around 11:00hrs on Thursday. Reports are that Constance was riding the horse with a rope but without a saddle when he fell.

After falling, the lad’s left foot became entangled in the rope causing the anxious horse to drag him approximately 500 meters through the Savannah before stopping.

The boy’s 18-year-old sister found him shortly after and attempted to help, but he was motionless.

A doctor from the area was summoned and Constance was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were alerted, and upon arrival, examined the child and observed several bruises on the entire body due to him being dragged for a long distance.

Constance’s body was transported to the Lethem Hospital mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.