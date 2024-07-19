Soldiers nabbed with ganja in GDF vehicle

Kaieteur News – Two sergeants of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were on Thursday morning busted with 154 lbs of marijuana inside a service vehicle.

The Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) were identified as 42-year-old GDF Staff Sergeant Adisa Higgins from Linden and a 31-year-old GDF Sergeant Colvis Sam from Turkeyen. Both ranks are stationed at the GDF’s Camp Ayanganna Headquarters.

They were caught along the Coverden Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during a joint intelligence-led police operation conducted by ranks from Special Branch and Regional Division 4’B’.

Police reported that around 03:45hrs, Thursday, ranks intercepted a GDF service motor vehicle DFB 1786, which was driven by Sam and the other occupant Higgins. The vehicle stopped along the Coverden Public Road, EBD and a search was conducted during which 22 bulky bags were found. The bags contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis. Sam and Higgins were told of the offence ‘trafficking of narcotics’, cautioned and arrested. They were later escorted to the Regional Police Division 4 ‘B’ Headquarters, where the suspected Cannabis was weighed and amounted to 154 lbs.

The GDF ranks are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the GDF Ayanganna Headquarters issued a press release stating that the Force is collaborating with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to investigate the matter. They also reassured the public that it is not a usual occurrence, posing that the service will not tolerate such disparities. They stated that, “The GDF is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct among its ranks and does not condone any behaviour that undermines the trust and confidence reposed in the Force by the public.” They further noted that, “this is an anomaly and does not reflect the character and dedication of the men and women who serve. The GDF remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve the people of Guyana with the highest level of professionalism and integrity,” GDF stated.