Region Five to get new CHPA office, estimated to cost $48M

Kaieteur News – Extending its reach and services, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), an agency under the Ministry of Housing and Water is preparing to construct an office building in Region Five.
The project which is estimated to cost $48,963,789 was revealed at a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There it was disclosed that two contractors applied for the contract and have bid above the engineer’s estimate. Contractors R and N Contracting & Supplies Services bid $65 million and Mac Junior International bid $51 million.
This publication understands that other than its Georgetown location, CHPA also has an office in Anna Regina, Region Two which went into operation in 2022 and the ministry also constructed a $23 million building in Lethem, Region Nine to house the CHPA and the Guyana Water Inc. operations.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Upgrade works of Bartica Secondary School, Region Seven.
Upgrade works at Three Miles Secondary School, Region Seven.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Procurement of rehabilitation works for the Yesu Persaud Building.
Rehabilitation of ceiling within the NIF Building (Three floors).
Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)
Construction of CHPA Region Five Office building.
