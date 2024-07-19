Latest update July 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

MODEC donates towards Civil Defence Commission Disaster Relief Efforts

Jul 19, 2024 News

Rafael Fumis, Country Manager of MODEC in Guyana, presenting the donation to Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Mark Thomas in the presence of Onicka Jones, Stakeholder, Socioeconomic and Local Content Manager of MODEC in Guyana.

Rafael Fumis, Country Manager of MODEC in Guyana, presenting the donation to Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Mark Thomas in the presence of Onicka Jones, Stakeholder, Socioeconomic and Local Content Manager of MODEC in Guyana.

Kaieteur News – MODEC, a leading provider of floating production solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry, has announced a donation of US$2500 to support the Civil Defence Commission’s disaster relief efforts in countries affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The storm had wreaked havoc across the Caribbean region, causing widespread destruction and displaced numerous families, MODEC said in a press release. In response to this urgent humanitarian crisis, MODEC has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Rafael Fumis, Country Manager of MODEC in Guyana, presented the donation to Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Mark Thomas, Deputy Director General of the CDC, in the presence of Onicka Jones, Stakeholder, Socioeconomic and Local Content Manager of MODEC in Guyana.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl and our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster”, said Rafael Fumis, Country Manager. “As a company committed to corporate social responsibility, we feel a responsibility to support the communities in which we operate. We hope that our donation will help provide much-needed relief to those in need and aid in the recovery process.” MODEC remains dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes and contributing to the well-being of communities in times of need.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Malachi Austin focused on success at World U20 Championships

Malachi Austin focused on success at World U20 Championships

Jul 19, 2024

– Guyanese excited to compete in the highly anticipated 400m event By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese athlete Malachi Austin is set to make his mark at the World Athletics U20...
Read More
New horseracing rules to align with international standards

New horseracing rules to align with international...

Jul 19, 2024

Pope century gives England upper hand on Windies

Pope century gives England upper hand on Windies

Jul 19, 2024

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships from July 26 – August 18

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships...

Jul 19, 2024

Derek Kallicharran and friends once again provide support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Derek Kallicharran and friends once again provide...

Jul 19, 2024

Farook Hussain (4-5) spurs Apollo Sports Club to CPSCL Rapid 100 honours

Farook Hussain (4-5) spurs Apollo Sports Club to...

Jul 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]