MODEC donates towards Civil Defence Commission Disaster Relief Efforts

Kaieteur News – MODEC, a leading provider of floating production solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry, has announced a donation of US$2500 to support the Civil Defence Commission’s disaster relief efforts in countries affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The storm had wreaked havoc across the Caribbean region, causing widespread destruction and displaced numerous families, MODEC said in a press release. In response to this urgent humanitarian crisis, MODEC has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Rafael Fumis, Country Manager of MODEC in Guyana, presented the donation to Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Mark Thomas, Deputy Director General of the CDC, in the presence of Onicka Jones, Stakeholder, Socioeconomic and Local Content Manager of MODEC in Guyana.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl and our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster”, said Rafael Fumis, Country Manager. “As a company committed to corporate social responsibility, we feel a responsibility to support the communities in which we operate. We hope that our donation will help provide much-needed relief to those in need and aid in the recovery process.” MODEC remains dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes and contributing to the well-being of communities in times of need.