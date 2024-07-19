Latest update July 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GOAPC Pre-Emancipation Domino Competition set for July 26

Jul 19, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) is set to host its highly anticipated Pre-Emancipation Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Domino Competition on Friday, July 26th.

The event will commence at 4:30 pm at a venue to be announced later, with suggested locations including the Ministry of Agriculture Canteen or the G.P.S.U Hall on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and Regent Street.

Teams interested in participating are urged to register by Tuesday, July 23rd. Registration can be completed with the Event Coordinator, James “Uprising Lewis,” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Protocol Department or on contact number: 628-1656.

This competition promises to showcase some of the best domino players in the country, all vying for a chance to win the top prize of G$100,000. The second and third place teams will also be rewarded, with prizes of G$75,000 and G$40,000 respectively.

In addition to these cash prizes, numerous other rewards are expected, thanks to forthcoming sponsorships from the Office of the President and various local businesses.

Register your team today and be part of this grand Pre-Emancipation Domino competition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Malachi Austin focused on success at World U20 Championships

Malachi Austin focused on success at World U20 Championships

Jul 19, 2024

– Guyanese excited to compete in the highly anticipated 400m event By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese athlete Malachi Austin is set to make his mark at the World Athletics U20...
Read More
New horseracing rules to align with international standards

New horseracing rules to align with international...

Jul 19, 2024

Pope century gives England upper hand on Windies

Pope century gives England upper hand on Windies

Jul 19, 2024

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships from July 26 – August 18

CSA of Guyana to host National Team Championships...

Jul 19, 2024

Derek Kallicharran and friends once again provide support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Derek Kallicharran and friends once again provide...

Jul 19, 2024

Farook Hussain (4-5) spurs Apollo Sports Club to CPSCL Rapid 100 honours

Farook Hussain (4-5) spurs Apollo Sports Club to...

Jul 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]