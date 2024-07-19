GOAPC Pre-Emancipation Domino Competition set for July 26

Latest update July 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) is set to host its highly anticipated Pre-Emancipation Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Domino Competition on Friday, July 26th.
The event will commence at 4:30 pm at a venue to be announced later, with suggested locations including the Ministry of Agriculture Canteen or the G.P.S.U Hall on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and Regent Street.
Teams interested in participating are urged to register by Tuesday, July 23rd. Registration can be completed with the Event Coordinator, James “Uprising Lewis,” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Protocol Department or on contact number: 628-1656.
This competition promises to showcase some of the best domino players in the country, all vying for a chance to win the top prize of G$100,000. The second and third place teams will also be rewarded, with prizes of G$75,000 and G$40,000 respectively.
In addition to these cash prizes, numerous other rewards are expected, thanks to forthcoming sponsorships from the Office of the President and various local businesses.
Register your team today and be part of this grand Pre-Emancipation Domino competition.
