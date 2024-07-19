Gas pipeline explodes in Venezuela

Latest update July 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Venezuelan Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos confirmed the explosion of a gas pipeline in the state of Anzoategui on Wednesday night.
According to Venezuelan news outlet, Telesur, officials from the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), firefighters, and the oil company Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA) are at the site where the explosion occurred.
“An explosion occurred in a gas pipeline on the old Cantaura-Anaco road. The initial investigation indicates that the incident was a result of sabotage,” Ceballos said, adding that the explosion did not cause any casualties.
“A thorough investigation is underway to find the perpetrators,” said Ceballos, who shared a video and photographs showing the fire after the explosion
On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned that the far-right opposition wants to provoke a tragedy to change voting intentions before the presidential elections in which he and nine other candidates are competing.
A text read posted on X formerly known as Twitter, “The Venezuelan opposition began sabotage by exploding a gas pipeline in the state of Anzoategui!!!”
“They are looking for a catastrophe that changes the course of what will happen in Venezuela on July 28. We have to stay alert,” he said during a campaign event in the state of Bolivar, which borders Brazil.
