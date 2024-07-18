Second phase of Mazaruni Prison project completed

Kaieteur News – Phase two of the Mazaruni Prison rehabilitation project undertaken at a cost of over $700 million is now completed.

This is according to information provided by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Wednesday which stated that that facility is expected to be operational in a matter of weeks.

According to the Prison Service, Officer-in-Charge of the location Carlton Cameron reported that phase two which is a pivotal project aimed at enhancing the correctional infrastructure is said to accommodate approximately 200 inmates.

It was reported in the media that phase one of the project, which was done for approximately $4 billion was completed in late 2022. Kaieteur News had reported that under the APNU+AFC regime, a contract was given to Kee-Chanona Limited of Trinidad and Tobago in joint venture with Guyanese firm, Nabi Construction Inc., at a cost of $4 billion for the first phase of the expansion project.

That contract catered for the construction of a U-shaped two-storey building which was being erected to house cells, offices and a courtyard for the prisoners. This block is also said to accommodate 220 inmates.

As it relates to block two of the project, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office (NPTAB) revealed on its website in December 2021 that Nabi Construction Inc. was awarded another contract to undertake major works at the facility. According to information released from the NPTAB, the project was awarded to the contractor to the tune of $1,119,652,421.

Meanwhile, as it relates to other projects ongoing at the correctional facility, the GPS reported yesterday that construction of phase two of the fence is currently at 98 per cent completion, and this is being done at a cost of over $66 million. This project, the Prison Service stated is a significant step towards fortifying the security infrastructure of the prison, thereby ensuring a safe and controlled environment within the premises.

In relation to other projects, the boundary fence and watchtower construction is currently at 80 percent completion, and the commencement of the officers’ mess reconstruction, designed to provide recreational space for both senior and junior officers, which will be done at a cost of over $57 million and is already at a 30per cent completion.

“These projects encompass a diverse range of initiatives designed to enhance the infrastructure, living conditions for staff and prisoners and overall functionality of the prison,” the Prison Service highlighted.