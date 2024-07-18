Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Masked bandits in fielder wagon rob Chinese supermarket at Linden

Jul 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – Three bandits – two of them masked and armed with a gun on Tuesday night robbed a Chinese supermarket located at Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden of $300,000 cash, $20,000 in GT&T and Digicel phone cards and the owner’s iPhone 13.

They escaped in a white Toyota Fielder Wagon.  The owner of the supermarket, Xpang Guan, 40, reportedly told investigators that the bandits entered the supermarket around 20:35hrs while he was attending to customers at the cash register.

He said two of them were dressed in dark clothing and had on masks. The third did not wear a mask and was dressed in a white t-shirt. He pulled out a gun while his masked accomplices pulled out knives and started demanding cash and valuables from the owner and the customers. Fearful for their lives, they allowed the bandits to take what they wanted.

Investigations are ongoing.

