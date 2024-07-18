Masked bandits in fielder wagon rob Chinese supermarket at Linden

Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Three bandits – two of them masked and armed with a gun on Tuesday night robbed a Chinese supermarket located at Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden of $300,000 cash, $20,000 in GT&T and Digicel phone cards and the owner’s iPhone 13.
They escaped in a white Toyota Fielder Wagon. The owner of the supermarket, Xpang Guan, 40, reportedly told investigators that the bandits entered the supermarket around 20:35hrs while he was attending to customers at the cash register.
He said two of them were dressed in dark clothing and had on masks. The third did not wear a mask and was dressed in a white t-shirt. He pulled out a gun while his masked accomplices pulled out knives and started demanding cash and valuables from the owner and the customers. Fearful for their lives, they allowed the bandits to take what they wanted.
Investigations are ongoing.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 18, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With just nine days until the start of the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is providing elite training for the...
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
Jul 18, 2024
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]