LBI man on $75k bail for misuse of money

Kaieteur News – A father of three from La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 when appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of fraudulent misappropriation.

Charged and before the court is Clifford Ramlagan. The charge alleges that on May 14, 2024, at New Market and East Streets in Georgetown, Ramlagan was entrusted by Godfrey Jones with $190,000 Guyanese currency to purchase lights and perform bodywork on motor vehicle PMM 5671. However, he is accused of fraudulently misappropriating the funds for his own use or benefit. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the facts presented, Ramlagan and the victim, Godfrey Jones, were known to each other. Ramlagan is a spray painter, and Jones, the owner of vehicle PMM 5671, had contacted him to have bodywork and painting done on the car. They agreed that the total cost, including the purchase of new front lights, would be $280,000. Jones initially paid $90,000 for the first stage of the work, which was completed and returned to him.

On the day in question, Jones provided the remaining $190,000 GC to the man, along with the vehicle. A few days later, the man contacted Jones, saying the car was ready. However, when the man dropped off the vehicle, it was observed to be in the same condition as when it was given to him. Jones reported the matter to the police and Ramlagan was arrested, though he denied receiving the full $190,000.

The man’s attorney, Dominic Best, requested bail, citing his client’s lack of prior convictions and stating that it was a misunderstanding. The prosecutor did not object to the bail request, and Magistrate McGusty granted the man bail in the amount of $75,000. The next court appearance is scheduled for July 31, 2024.