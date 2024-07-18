Latest update July 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GOA facilitates elite training for Guyanese Olympians

Jul 18, 2024 Sports

Aleka Persaud and Coach Shawn Baksh meeting with Panam Sport President, Neven Ilic at the Mulhouse training camp in France.

Aleka Persaud and Coach Shawn Baksh meeting with Panam Sport President, Neven Ilic at the Mulhouse training camp in France.

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – With just nine days until the start of the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is providing elite training for the country’s athletes competing at the prestigious event.

Sprinter Emanuel Archibald, swimmer Aleka Persaud, and table tennis star Chelsea Edghill are currently training in Europe, fine-tuning their skills to enhance their chances of reaching the podium.

Chelsea Edghill

Chelsea Edghill

Archibald, who will race in the Men’s 100m at Stade de France on August 3, is in Stuttgart, Germany, thanks to the support of the GOA, the Jamaican Administrative Athletic Association (JAAA), and his coach.

In a recent comment, the CAC Games gold medallist and Pan Am Games bronze medallist said, “Today was good for me, just getting in reps,” as he focuses on his quest for Olympic glory.

The Stuttgart training camp began on July 13. Afterward, Archibald will join the Mulhouse training camp in France from July 24.

The Mulhouse high-performance training camp, arranged by Pan Am Sports, will run from July 14–21 for table tennis and swimming, and from July 22–29 for athletics. The camp is designed to help athletes acclimatize to the French conditions.

Emanuel Archibald

Emanuel Archibald

Edghill, making her second Olympic appearance, will be the only English-speaking Caribbean athlete competing in table tennis, which begins on July 27 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Persaud and her coach, Shawn Baksh, are already in France and will be joined by Raekwon Noel ahead of their competition, which also starts on July 27 at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Both Noel and 400m athlete Aliyah Abrams are receiving private training with additional support from the GOA.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GOA facilitates elite training for Guyanese Olympians

GOA facilitates elite training for Guyanese Olympians

Jul 18, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With just nine days until the start of the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is providing elite training for the...
Read More
Massive turnout at the opening of 4th Karate World Cup

Massive turnout at the opening of 4th Karate...

Jul 18, 2024

England go back to the future as post-Anderson era begins at Trent Bridge

England go back to the future as post-Anderson...

Jul 18, 2024

Point Fortin needle TTO Academy, Panther hold Jaguar to goalless draw on opening day

Point Fortin needle TTO Academy, Panther hold...

Jul 18, 2024

Junior Chess team off to Pan-American Youth Championships

Junior Chess team off to Pan-American Youth...

Jul 18, 2024

Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge advantage with day left 

Prescod defiant half-century gives Barbados huge...

Jul 18, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • I WISH

    Kaieteur News – I would love to live to one hundred years. Beyond that my limbs and joints would have become calcified,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]