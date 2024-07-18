GOA facilitates elite training for Guyanese Olympians

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – With just nine days until the start of the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is providing elite training for the country’s athletes competing at the prestigious event.

Sprinter Emanuel Archibald, swimmer Aleka Persaud, and table tennis star Chelsea Edghill are currently training in Europe, fine-tuning their skills to enhance their chances of reaching the podium.

Archibald, who will race in the Men’s 100m at Stade de France on August 3, is in Stuttgart, Germany, thanks to the support of the GOA, the Jamaican Administrative Athletic Association (JAAA), and his coach.

In a recent comment, the CAC Games gold medallist and Pan Am Games bronze medallist said, “Today was good for me, just getting in reps,” as he focuses on his quest for Olympic glory.

The Stuttgart training camp began on July 13. Afterward, Archibald will join the Mulhouse training camp in France from July 24.

The Mulhouse high-performance training camp, arranged by Pan Am Sports, will run from July 14–21 for table tennis and swimming, and from July 22–29 for athletics. The camp is designed to help athletes acclimatize to the French conditions.

Edghill, making her second Olympic appearance, will be the only English-speaking Caribbean athlete competing in table tennis, which begins on July 27 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Persaud and her coach, Shawn Baksh, are already in France and will be joined by Raekwon Noel ahead of their competition, which also starts on July 27 at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Both Noel and 400m athlete Aliyah Abrams are receiving private training with additional support from the GOA.