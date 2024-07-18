Convicted prisoner found dead in cell at Lusignan

Kaieteur News – Lindon Lamaizon who was convicted of ‘causing death by dangerous driving’ in 2021 was found dead in his cell Unit #3 at the Lusignan Prisons on Wednesday morning around 06:00hrs.

According to a statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) via their Facebook Page, “Duty officers were at the time making a routine check when they observed Lamazon was unresponsive to the roll call. The nurse on duty immediately examined him for blood pressure and pulse but was unable to obtain a reading.”

Doctor Perhram was summoned and upon examination, he pronounced the inmate dead.

Lamaizon was recently discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was diagnosed with kidney failure. At his time of death, he was on medication to address his illness.

Currently, the Officer-in-Charge is making efforts to contact his family. The GPS extends its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends. The police were informed and are currently conducting their investigation.

It was reported by this publication in June 2021 that Lamaizon who was 51 years old at the time, was the taxi-driver involved in an accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway which claimed the life of Mark Ault, a father of three. The man whose address at the time was given as Brusche Dam, Friendship Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Judy Latchman, where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on June 6, 2021 while on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he drove motorcar HC 9662 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of 48-year-old Ault of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD. He had also denied the charge which stated that on the same day, he failed to render assistance to Ault.

A third vehicle had collided with Ault’s minibus on the same night, leaving three other persons injured. Kaieteur News had reported that before tragedy struck, Ault had just completed his routine newspaper business in Linden and was on his way to his Republic Drive residence.