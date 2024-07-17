UG tuition fees and debt write-off

Dear President Ali,

I am writing to you in my personal capacity, as a citizen of Guyana. Over the past few weeks, I have coordinated a petition which has been signed by almost 200 people, a petition which I hope that you will consider. In simple terms, this petition asks that you reimburse those Guyanese who have paid in cash for their University of Guyana education or have already begun repaying their student loans.

Of course, this comes on the back of your government’s announcement that it will write off some student debt for the University. While this is a laudable effort, as a longtime advocate of a tuition-free University of Guyana, I think you can understand that I think it does not go far enough. Nonetheless, on behalf of the many Guyanese who have faithfully paid for their education, I ask today for a small concession. I believe it is important that we reward patriotic Guyanese who have made great sacrifices not just to be educated but to pay for that education.

It is clear that imposing tuition fees at the University is a contentious issue, but what has been lost in this debate is that many people have made great sacrifices to pay for their education. Several of the people who have signed my petition did not want to go into debt, or considered it their duty to repay loans that they had taken out. They are not fabulously wealthy people, as some might assume, but ordinary Guyanese who love their country. It is unfair to write off debt for some Guyanese while not repaying those who paid for their education.

I would therefore like to ask you to reflect on this government oversight and to expand this debt write-off program into one which offers reimbursements. This can fall under the existing criteria listed for debt relief if necessary and be done in phases if the costs prove substantial. Ultimately, this is an unjust policy that it is in your power to correct, so I hope you will act swiftly and decisively. I look forward to a change in your government’s policy and thank you in advance, and on behalf of the many Guyanese who are asking for your assistance.

Yours faithfully,

Elson Low