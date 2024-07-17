Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM

Thief steals cake mixer, utensils, other items from café

Jul 17, 2024 News

The suspect stealing items from the Café

Kaieteur News – An alleged thief on Friday last was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage stealing a variety of items from a soon to open café, at Water and New Market Streets, Georgetown.

The incident occurred between 12:35h and 13:30h at Lot 8 Water and New Market Streets, Georgetown, while the lights were turned off in the café. The items stolen were; a cake mixer, utensils, kitchen aid, power sound, smoke machine, Light-emitting diodes (LED) lights, measuring tape, a bag of nails, and glass cleaner.

The 25-year-old owner of the café related that the café is set to open in September. According to the CCTV footage seen by this publication, the shirtless suspect searched the place for other items. He was also seen carrying the cake mixer, placing it in a corner with all of the other stolen items.

