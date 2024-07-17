Thief steals cake mixer, utensils, other items from café

Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM
Jul 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An alleged thief on Friday last was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage stealing a variety of items from a soon to open café, at Water and New Market Streets, Georgetown.
The incident occurred between 12:35h and 13:30h at Lot 8 Water and New Market Streets, Georgetown, while the lights were turned off in the café. The items stolen were; a cake mixer, utensils, kitchen aid, power sound, smoke machine, Light-emitting diodes (LED) lights, measuring tape, a bag of nails, and glass cleaner.
The 25-year-old owner of the café related that the café is set to open in September. According to the CCTV footage seen by this publication, the shirtless suspect searched the place for other items. He was also seen carrying the cake mixer, placing it in a corner with all of the other stolen items.
JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.
Jul 17, 2024Attention now shifts to World U20 Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Athletes Malachi Austin, Athaleyah Hinckson, and Tianna Springer are thrilled with their performances at the...
Jul 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024
Jul 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – This Open Letter is being written because of grave concern about the state of press freedom in our... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]