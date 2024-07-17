Police hunt teens who jump woman’s yard, steal puppies

Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM
Jul 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently searching for three teenagers, who were caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, stealing five husky puppies on Sunday from a private residence in Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown.
Forty-three-year-old Vivica Allen, the owner of the puppies related to Kaieteur News that the incident occurred around 12:27h. Allen said the approximate cost of the five husky puppies were $600,000.
Allen related that they were three teens, two who entered the yard, and one that was on standby outside. According to a CCTV footage seen by this publication, the two teens were seen picking up the puppies and placing them into a haversack. After the puppies were in the bag, one of the teens picked up the bag and the duo ran out of the yard.
A police report was filed at the East La Penitence Police Station. Investigation continues.
