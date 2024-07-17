Open Letter to the Guyana Press Association

Kaieteur News – This Open Letter is being written because of grave concern about the state of press freedom in our nation and particularly in the context of the weekly press conferences hosted by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). These events have, regrettably, transformed into platforms for partisan attacks and propaganda, undermining the very essence of what a press conference should represent.

On the other side of the political divide, the Opposition parties are also using weekly press conferences in order to get their political message across. This begs the question as to why they are forced to do so when there are so many media houses – private and government – in the local media landscape.

It is necessary now that the Guyana Press Association (GPA) takes a stand on this matter and provides guidance to its members on their role and responsibilities in such settings.

Press conferences are traditionally meant to be forums where government officials and political parties can communicate important information to the public through the media. Press conferences should be spaces for the dissemination of factual, unbiased information.

However, the weekly press conferences conducted by the PPP have deviated significantly from this purpose. Instead of providing valuable insights into governmental affairs, these events have become sessions for “busing out” opposition parties and serving the propaganda needs of the ruling party.

The media, in attending these conferences, have unwittingly become a captive audience for this weekly diatribe. Journalists find themselves in the unenviable position of being present merely to be used as conduits for partisan attacks. This is not only an abuse of press freedom but also a disservice to the public, who rely on the media for impartial and accurate information.

The media’s coverage of these press conferences often focuses more on the responses to questions posed by journalists rather than the opening statements made. This shift in focus indicates a departure from the intended purpose of these events.

The GPA has an obligation to provide clear guidance to its membership on how to deal with these so-called ‘press conferences’. The GPA should begin by issuing an instruction reaffirming the fundamental purpose of press conferences. They should advise their membership that these events are meant to facilitate the flow of information, enabling journalists to ask pertinent questions and hold officials accountable. They should not be used as platforms for partisan bickering.

The GPA should remind journalists that they have a duty to report the news accurately and without bias. It is shocking to see the one-sidedness of the state media. All the governments, including the APNU+AFC government, have been guilty of this transgression.

It is understandable that journalists attend these press conferences because they have limited opportunities to question government officials. However, the GPA should advocate for more structured and respectful forums where journalists can ask questions without being subjected to or contributing to political grandstanding or even to personal insults.

The Guyana Press Association is fully aware that certain journalists from Kaieteur News have frequently been at the receiving end of harsh tongue-lashings during the PPP press conferences. This hostile environment has led to some of them signaling their unwillingness to endure such abuse, resulting in their decision to refuse to attend these events. The Guyana Press Association should intervene and ensure that all media personnel can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or verbal assault.

The GPA must to take a definitive stance on whether the weekly PPP press conferences constitute an abuse of press freedom. The GPA should also consider the broader implications of these events on the media. Allowing the media to be conscripted into what amounts to weekly tantrums and platforms for political attacks on rivals does not serve the interests of the public or the principles of journalism.

Given the noticeable imbalance in state media coverage, the Guyana Press Association may want to advise that greater attention be given to the positions of the Opposition parties, particularly during parliamentary debates. Ensuring that diverse viewpoints are represented will help create a more balanced and informed public discourse.

Media operatives should be encouraged, also, to venture beyond their offices and actively seek out news and views from various sources, rather than simply relying on government releases. By engaging directly with communities and diverse stakeholders, journalists can provide richer, more comprehensive coverage that truly reflects the pulse of the nation.

The Guyana Press Association to address this pressing issue with the seriousness it deserves. By providing clear guidance and support to journalists, the GPA can help ensure that press conferences return to their rightful purpose: informing the public and holding officials accountable.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)