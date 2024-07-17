Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Data Gaps hindering measurement of cultural and creative industries impact on Caribbean development

Jul 17, 2024 News

Gaps Hindering Measurement of Cultural and Creative Industries Impact on Caribbean Development

Gaps Hindering Measurement of Cultural and Creative Industries Impact on Caribbean Development

Kaieteur News – Inadequacies in data collection have been identified by experts as a significant deterrent to measuring the true importance and impact of the cultural and creative industries (CCI) on Caribbean economies, a sector valued at more than US$ 1 trillion globally.

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) highlighted the CCI as drivers of sustainable development and resilience in the Region during the recent seminar Imagineering: Using Creative Industry Research to Devise Development Strategies.

Dr. Marisa Henderson, Chief of the Geneva-based Creative Economy Programme at UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) shared recent research which showed that total exports of creative services worldwide reached record levels of US$ 1.4 trillion in 2022 – almost double that of exports of creative goods at about US$ 713 billion.

Despite these impressive figures, Dr. Henderson acknowledged that the existing data likely “does not fully reflect the importance of these industries, because we have not been collecting [enough of] the data to date.” Dr. Deborah Hickling Gordon, a cultural economy consultant, lecturer, and coordinator of the Bachelor in Cultural and Creative Industries at The University of the West Indies, emphasised the scarcity of data as one of the two greatest threats to the development of Caribbean cultural economies.

“The truth of the matter is, if we can’t – and if we won’t – measure, map, or define the Caribbean cultural economy, we will be unable to adequately plan for its development. It’s really as simple and as complicated as that,” said Dr. Hickling Gordon. Noting the scarcity of political will as the other big threat, Dr. Hickling Gordon advocated for educating Caribbean populations about the importance of their cultural economies. “Many of them still see it as just singing and dancing, but a festival is a source of economic growth because of the gaiety and excitement that it brings. So there needs to be a clearer understanding that there is value in gaiety and excitement.”

CDB’s Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF) project attempts to address data infrastructure gaps by training statisticians in data collection and analysis. Chief Executive Officer of international development policy consultancy Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc. and CIIF team member, Dr. Marsha Simone Cadogan, pointed out that protecting the intellectual property rights of creators is also essential. “If we’re going to incentivise creators to create and to produce content that’s valued in society, it needs to be adequately protected.” Imagineering: Using Creative Industry Research to Devise Development Strategies was held in June during CDB’s 54th Annual Meeting in Ottawa, Canada, and online.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO COLLECTING EXXON SNOT FOR GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Despite challenges, athletes happy with performance in Peru

Jul 17, 2024

Attention now shifts to World U20 Championships By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Athletes Malachi Austin, Athaleyah Hinckson, and Tianna Springer are thrilled with their performances at the...
Read More
Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team 

Grimmond, Schultz, Munisar named in Guyana Amazon...

Jul 17, 2024

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books and Basketball

Rising Stars: Kelon and Mervin balancing books...

Jul 17, 2024

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor for 2024 edition 

Banks DIH returns as official beverage sponsor...

Jul 17, 2024

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali test-format trophy

Pegasus beat Sunshine to win ORSCA/Imran Ali...

Jul 17, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite inclement weather

Port Mourant Turf Club track stood out despite...

Jul 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]