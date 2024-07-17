Cop nabbed with 9.6 kg of ganja in car

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old police officer was, on Monday, nabbed with 9.6 kg of marijuana during an intelligence-led operation carried out by police ranks on the Garden of Eden Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Officers from Special Branch and Regional Police Division 4B intercepted a white Toyota Premio, licence plate PYY 4027, on the public road and searched both the vehicle and the driver, who turned out to be a member of the Force himself.

The constable admitted to being in possession of narcotics, after which ranks proceeded to search the vehicle and found two bulky, plastic-wrapped parcels in a cardboard box; the parcels contained leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant.

According to the police report, the constable stayed silent while being cautioned and detained. He remains in police custody as an investigation is in progress. The cannabis, which was weighed 9.6 kg was marked, sealed, and lodged, they said.