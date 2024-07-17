Latest update July 17th, 2024 1:12 AM

Bids open to construct schools in Kurubrung, Pennak & Red Creek villages

Jul 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Remote Amerindian villages such as Kurubrung, Pennak & Red Creek in Region Eight are set to get primary school buildings this year.

The projects which are being executed through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Eight were opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where it was revealed that each project is estimated to cost $25 million. Over seven contractors have applied for the contracts.

Kaieteur News understands that these projects would form part of the $3.5 billion that was allocated to the Region from this year’s budget. Out of that, approximately $2 billion was set aside for education delivery in the Potaro/ Siparuni area.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development – Regional Democratic Council of Region Eight.

Construction of Pennak Primary School, Region No 8.

Construction of Kurubrung/Wailang Primary School, Region No. 8.

Construction of Red Creek Primary School, Region No.8.

Consultancy for design of sanitary landfill facilities.

Consultancy for topographic, geotechnical and hydrogeological studies for sanitary landfill sites.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of officer’s living quarters, phase two at Kamarang, Region 7.

 

Ministry of Education

Brief Review of designs and construction cost and supervision services for the construction of Monkey Mountain Secondary School.

Brief review of designs and construction cost, supervision services for the construction of Phillipai Secondary School, Region No.7.

Brief review of designs and construction cost, supervision services for the construction of Micobie Secondary School.

