Murder suspect on $250K bail for robbery under arms

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old East Ruimveldt man, who is a suspect in a murder case, was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 for a robbery under arms charge after he appeared in court on Monday.

The defendant appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court 8 & 9 before Magistrate Marisa Mitterholzer to answer to the charge of robbery under arms. According to the facts presented, on March 25, 2024, at Lot 25 Block ‘M’ Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, Mohammed armed with a handgun, robbed the complainant, Alison Suelock, of $400 USD ($8,000 Guyana currency) and one shoulder bag valued at $10,000, totaling $90,000.

The man pleaded not guilty to the robbery under arms charge. According to information disclosed in court, the accused was initially arrested for murder and later, the police, acting on information received, charged him for robbery under arms. The defendant was represented by Attorneys-at-Law, Jermaine Jarvis and Kaisha Williams. Mr. Jarvis made an application for bail to be granted, stating that his client was arrested on Thursday and kept beyond the 72-hour mark, without an order issued for him to be in custody longer. Furthermore, the method of the defendant’s arrest was brought up.

According to the counsel, the man was arrested by a police officer who was in a vehicle without a siren or lights to indicate that it was a police vehicle. Detective Corporal Eastman, the policeman that made the arrest, then allegedly shot at the man’s vehicle several times. The prosecutor objected to bail due to the serious nature of the offence and its prevalence, as well as the fact that the man was also arrested in relation to a murder, which made him a flight risk.

However, bail was granted by Magistrate Mitterholzer, due to the investigations still being incomplete and the fact that he was arrested for murder but was brought before the court for robbery under arms. He was granted bail in the sum of $250,000, and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 14, 2024 for report.