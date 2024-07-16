‘Keep focus on integrity’- Benn tells police

Kaieteur News – Amid swirling allegations of corruption in the Guyana Police Force, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Sunday admonished ranks to keep their focus on integrity and the improvement of themselves and their colleagues.

He was at the time addressing those gathered at the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Police Officers’ Mess Compound, Eve Leary, Georgetown. He said that, “To reduce the issues of crime and violence, is what we expect of you. And we want the investments that we are making, in new buildings, in infrastructure, in equipment and other assets, that those have to commensurate with the progress that we are making and so, I want to entreat you all today to keep focus on integrity, to keep focus on the questions of improvement, both on the personal level, and at the level between yourself and squaddies, and under your command and also for yourself. This is what we need now, more than ever, more than ever.”

Benn then called on the leadership of the force to continue coaching and commanding respect. He advised that they too must lead with integrity and take care of their junior ranks, looking after their welfare. “The effort of policing while it is collective in nature of course giving the fact that it is a disciplined service requires significant leadership and continuous leadership interventions,” the minister added.

Looking at the names of the ‘Fallen Heroes’ Minister Benn said: “I keep reminding myself by looking at the names that were indeed mentioned that we see ourselves in these names. Some of these names are our own names; these names are names of all those who here represent in our country. Every religion, every race, every ethnicity and it speaks to us particularly why the hope for our country and the hope that those persons who have sacrificed themselves here that we memorialize. That it is so important to not make their sacrifices be in vain and to make sure that the challenges and difficulties we have had in building up ourselves as a nation and as a Guyanese people.”

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently engaged in a month-long series of events to commemorate its 185th anniversary. On Sunday, officers and other dignitaries gathered at ‘Fallen But Not Forgotten Heroes Monument’ to honour those officers who died in the line of duty. Among the dignitaries were Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally; Guyana Defence Force, Chief Brigadier, Omar Khan; Head of Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, James Singh; Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham; National Security Advisor, Gerald Gouveia; Chairman of GPF’s Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc., Bishop Raphael Massiah; Deputy Commissioner’ Administration’ (ag) Ravindradat Budhram; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Errol Watts; other senior and junior officers and head of departments began with the listing of the ranks, their name, the year of their passing and the manner of their death, then the laying of wreaths.”

In his speech, the Top Cop said that, “Today, as we gather with solemn hearts to honour the memory of our fallen heroes — those brave men and women of the Guyana Police Force who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.” Hicken continued. “This courage was evident in those who proudly wore the badge of the Guyana Police Force, standing as the guardians of our community against chaos. They showed unwavering dedication, demonstrating courage beyond measure and making the ultimate sacrifice to protect our lives. In addition to honouring our local heroes, I would like to extend sincere appreciation to law enforcement officers across the globe.” Furthermore, he stated that the brave men and women fearlessly defended their communities and upheld the principles of justice and order, often at significant personal risk and sacrifice. “Their commitment and courage serve as an inspiration to us all, transcending borders and uniting us in gratitude for their selfless service,” the Top Cop said.